The Good Place's Manny Jacinto Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Dianne Doan

Manny Jacinto is engaged!

On Saturday, The Good Place star announced that he had popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, fellow actor Dianne Doan. While appearing on a panel for Vulture Festival 2019, Jacinto, who plays Jason Mendoza on the popular NBC comedy, revealed that it was his character on the show that inspired him to take the big step.

“I was toying when to pop the question for a long time,” the 32-year-old actor explained, according to Vulture. “I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there’s a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard. I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question.”

A rep for Jacinto did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

To make the moment extra special, Jacinto explained how he planned out a whole day of several locations that marked important moments in their relationship.

“I took her to places that really meant a lot to us,” he said. “Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class.”

“I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us,” he continued. “At every location I had her close her eyes, I’d hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes.”

Jacinto laughed when recalling their arrival at the first location, where Doan seemed to think he was going to propose to her there.

“I think she thought I was going to pop the question at the first place,” he said, Today reported. “So with the first note, she was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ I think she was a little disappointed there wasn’t more.“

To her surprise, the proposal came just four stops later. “I took her through five different places, and at the last place I had our families waiting and I proposed,” Jacinto said.

Doan is a Canadian actress who appeared in Disney’s Descendants films, as well as on Cinemax’s new American crime-drama Warrior.