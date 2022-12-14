'Manifest' Co-Stars J.R. Ramirez and Melissa Roxburgh Post Pics of 'Incredibly Special' Fiji Vacation Together

J.R. Ramirez and Melissa Roxburgh are sharing snaps from their getaway to one of the world's most romantic vacation spots.

The Manifest costars wrapped up filming season 4 of the Netflix hit drama series one month ago and used their time off to get to the Fijian Islands.

While the pair have not said publicly if they are dating, they did share a series of photos and videos of themselves cozying up at Tokoriki Island Resort Fiji –– which has been named one of the world's top 25 most romantic hotels.

Reps for the costars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"I've been blessed enough to travel quite a bit of this world. I've never experienced such a happy charismatic culture as these Fijians. Truly they'll take the shirt off their backs for ya," Ramirez, 42, wrote of the tropical trip. "What an unforgettable experience. We'll be back."

"You were incredibly special. Vinaka," Roxburgh, who just turned 30 on Sunday, captioned her own photos, thanking the adults-only five-star resort.

Melissa Roxburgh Instagram

Ramirez's Instagram carousel features Roxburgh snuggled up to the star while capturing a shot of their reflection in a window, with Ramirez embracing her from behind, nuzzling her neck.

In another sexy snap, Roxburgh is posed in a white, Brazilian-cut string bikini under some palm trees.

Fans got a glimpse of their private beach picnic in a video showcasing some fresh, tropical fruit and roasted veggies, along with a bottle of tequila. Later, during sunset, another video captured a romantic candle-lit moment, with two glasses of red wine and a lantern set against the backdrop of breathtaking tropical views.

Melissa Roxburgh Instagram

Manifest costar Josh Dallas threw down numerous fire emojis in Roxburgh's comments section, while another costar from the series, Canadian actress Leah Gibson, wrote: "How gorgeous. Love you two," adding two heart emojis.

Additionally, multiple followers weighed in on their relationship status:

"WAIT? THEY ARE TOGETHER?" one fan commented, with a second chiming in that they've been "dating for awhile now."

"It's official now," a third follower shared with a heart and fire emoji.

Melissa Roxburgh Instagram

Proving the show's loyal fan base, after getting canceled by NBC in June 2021, the hit sci-fi series was saved by Netflix in August 2021 when the streamer picked it up for a "super-sized season."

The news came after large support from fans to save the show, including a Change.org petition that surpassed 95,000 signatures.

In September, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new season during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. Part 1 premiered on Nov. 4 and part 2, which also consists of 10 episodes, will premiere at a later date.

Ramirez and Roxburgh were first romantically linked in January 2020, with PageSix reporting they were dating. Both have kept their relationship status private since.