'Manifest' Season 4 Trailer: Flight 828 Passengers Search for Answers Before Their Death Date

Manifest is preparing for its final descent.

Stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas released the trailer for the sci-fi series' final season Saturday at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

The show chronicles the story of Montego Air Flight 828 and its passengers, who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging a single day.

As fans know, the 191 passengers experienced a brief episode of severe turbulence during their otherwise smooth flight from Jamaica to New York City. Upon landing, the travelers learned that more than five years had somehow passed while they were in the air. The series has since followed them as they've coped with the sudden changes to their lives, all while experiencing unexplained premonitions of events to come.

In the new teaser, the passengers are working to uncover the truth before their death date, when they are all expected to perish.

When Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur) tells Michaela Stone (Roxburgh) that time is running out, she says, "Our death date is in 18 months. We have to follow every lead. We're missing something," she says.

Cal Stone (Ty Doran) also wants to fill in the blanks from when he disappeared.

"Two years ago, I touched the tailfin and disappeared again and then came back five years older. I need to remember what happened," he says.

Netflix

Daryl Edwards (Robert Vance) reveals the plane's black box has been uncovered which makes Saanvi question, "Have we had this wrong the whole time?"

At the conclusion of the trailer, Michaela has a major revelation: "You didn't fly into the storm. It flew into us. It chose us."

Per Netflix's previous press release, the upcoming season will chronicle Dallas's Ben search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden, as he continues to mourn the loss of his wife Grace (Athena Karkanis), who was brutally murdered in the show's season 3 finale.

As the death date looms, the passengers look for ways to survive and a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal which "will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings."

James Dimmock/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

NBC canceled Manifest in May 12. Fans rallied, creating a Change.org petition that surpassed 95,000 signatures. That August, Netflix saved the series, renewing it for a fourth and final season.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," said creator Jeff Rake in a statement at the time. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end."

He continued, "On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

Ahead of Manifest's season 4 premiere on Nov. 4, season 1–3 can be streamed in full on Netflix.