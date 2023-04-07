'Manifest' Trailer Teases Looming Apocalypse as Death Day Nears: 'The World Is Ending and We Know When'

Manifest is gearing up to take its final flight.

On Friday, Netflix released the teaser trailer for the final installment of the series, which chronicles the story of Montego Air Flight 828 and its passengers who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging a single day.

In the clip, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) warns the death date, June 2, is drawing closer.

"The world is ending and we know when," he says. "We have until June 2nd to stop that from happening."

His sister Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) adds, "Our story's ending in a way we might not even realize. It is all connected."

The passengers become consumed by the date — which has been feared throughout the series — and June 2 is repeated constantly throughout the clip.

In part one of the show's fourth season, viewers learned more about Flight 828 and the mysterious premonitions the passengers received when they returned five years later. After discovering that the passengers all have a death date for June 2, a new calling revealed that the death date is actually the apocalypse.

The first installment of the season concluded with Zeke (Matt Long) using his powers to keep Cal (Ty Doran) alive while losing his own life. Angelina (Holly Taylor), who is now part of the holy sapphire, inadvertently sparked a catastrophic volcanic fissure.

In November, Manifest creator Jeff Rake confirmed Zeke's death and told Entertainment Weekly that viewers are "not going to suddenly find him alive again in [episode] 411."

However, he didn't shut down the possibility that Long would return.

"The powerful bond between Zeke and Michaela is strong," he shared. "The ability to stay connected with a loved one on Manifest is strong. So, let's wait and see what Michaela and Zeke can achieve, given those parameters."

NBC canceled Manifest in May 2021. Fans rallied, creating a Change.org petition that surpassed 95,000 signatures. That August, Netflix saved the series, renewing it for a two-part fourth and final season.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," Rake said in a statement at the time. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end."

He continued, "On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

The second part of Manifest season 4 premieres June 2 on Netflix.