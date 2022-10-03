Everything to Know About 'Manifest' Season 4

Manifest is preparing its final descent.

After getting canceled by NBC in June 2021, the hit sci-fi series was saved by Netflix in August 2021 when the streamer picked it up for a "super-sized season."

The news came after large support from fans to save the show, including a Change.org petition that surpassed 95,000 signatures.

"Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members," Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a statement at the time of the show's renewal.

Netflix has shared a handful of details about what's in store in the upcoming episodes, including the official trailer.

As we get ready to learn more about what really happened on Flight 828, read ahead for everything we know about season 4.

What is Manifest season 4 about?

Per Netflix, the upcoming season takes place two years after the events of the season 3 finale, in which Grace was brutally murdered. "The Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden," the official tagline reads.

"Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers' every move now being monitored by a government registry," the tagline continues. "As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."

Which cast members are returning for Manifest season 4?

Most of the show's original cast members are slated to return, including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor and Daryl Edwards.

Following Grace's death in the season 3 finale, actress Athena Karkanis will not be back for season 4, as reported by Deadline.

Who is joining the cast in Manifest season 4?

Ty Doran, who joined the cast as adult Cal in the season 3 finale, will be taking over the role as a series regular in season 4. Netflix hasn't confirmed if Jack Messina, who played Cal from seasons 1-3, will make an appearance in the upcoming season.

Is there a trailer for Manifest season 4?

Netflix released the first official trailer for the new season during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event in September.

When will Manifest season 4 premiere?

The upcoming season will be split into two parts, with part 1 premiering on Nov. 4 and part 2 premiering at a later date. Each part will consist of 10 episodes.

Is Manifest season 4 the show's final season?

After NBC canceled the series in June 2021 and Netflix picked it up, the streamer confirmed this fourth season would be the last for the show.

"Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we're thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season," Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a statement.