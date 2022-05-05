"I haven't begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I'm sure it will take me time," Moore wrote of starring on the NBC series for six years

Mandy Moore Wraps Final This Is Us Scene with Milo Ventimiglia: 'Finishing the Way We Started'

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are officially saying goodbye to their roles as Rebecca and Jack Pearson.

On Thursday, Moore, 38, shared an emotional Instagram post about shooting her final This Is Us scene with Ventimiglia, 44. The post featured a sweet snap of the pair hugging on set as the crew around them applauded their efforts for the last six years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Finishing the way we started," Moore wrote beside the image. "@miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side."

Though it is has been known for a year that the sixth season would be the NBC series' final one, Moore said she's still having a tough time coming to terms with the show's ending.

"I haven't begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I'm sure it will take me time," she wrote. "I'm still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion… but hopefully the gratitude came across."

Finishing her post, Moore added: "We still have 3 BIG episodes to share together. Stay tuned!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdMMtPTvOJt/ mandymooremm Verified Finishing the way we started. @miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side. I haven’t begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I’m sure it will take me time. I’m still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion… but hopefully the gratitude came across. We still have 3 BIG episodes to share together. Stay tuned!! 📸 by @sterlingkbrown 51m Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia | Credit: sterlingkbrown/Instagram

Earlier this week, Moore and Ventimiglia shared peeks into their last day on set and spoke about what the series has meant to them.

"Today is my last day of work," Moore wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday, including a photo of This Is Us set chairs. "After 6 years at the best job I've ever had. Lots of emotions all around. Whew. Gratitude most of all."

Moore also shared a snap of herself in a floral dress in character as Rebecca. "One last time, Bec," she captioned the picture.

In Ventimiglia's post, he shared a glimpse into his last day of filming. "So today being the last day, maybe we'll take you around," he said on his Instagram story. The actor shared peeks into the Paramount filming lot, his own trailer, his hair and makeup routine and introduced some of the show's crew members.

In a teary-eyed video, Ventimiglia also thanked fans for watching six seasons of the show as they wrapped the final day. "I hope you all enjoyed it," he said. "See you all for the next one."

This Is UsSterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore "This Is Us" This Is Us cast | Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

This Is Us will air its final episode on May 24. Other actors on the series, including Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, already wrapped their scenes as a television couple.

The pair — who play Randall and Beth Pearson — commemorated their on-screen relationship with a final selfie earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, executive producer Ken Olin revealed that Chrissy Metz , who plays Kate Pearson, and Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, had also wrapped their time on the show.

On Thursday, Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the series, celebrated his time on the show coming to an end. "We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been," he tweeted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories