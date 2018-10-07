Ex Goals! Wilmer Valderrama Plants Sweet Kiss on Mandy Moore as Former Couple Reunites at Polo

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama are the definition of friendly exes.

On Saturday, the former couple reunited at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, which Olivia Wilde, Moore’s This Is Us costar Justin Hartley and his wife Chrishell also attended.

At the reunion, of which Moore posted photos on Instagram, the actress, 34, wore a flowing red dress with her brunette hair loosely swept back, while Valderrama, 38, opted for a grey turtleneck. He planted a kiss on her cheek as she grinned at the camera.

Moore, who dated Valderrama from 2000 to 2002, told Howard Stern in June that she met Valderrama at a photo shoot for a teen magazine when she was 15 and that she had “never French-kissed a boy.”

“He was like my first, real, true boyfriend,” Moore shared.

Moore characterized her current friendship with him as positive. “We’re not that close, but we’re friendly,” she explained. “He’s a good guy, he really is.”

Moore also refuted Valderrama’s decade-old claim that he had taken her virginity.

In 2006, Valderrama told Stern, according to Elle, “The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie.” That year, Moore told Elle that Valderrama’s statement was “utterly tacky, not even true” and that “it hurt my feelings because I like him.”

Moore said in the June interview that “he did not” take her virginity. “I dated him when I was 16 and 17. No,” she commented to Stern. “I love him and I still love him and he’s a very good friend, and that’s why I was so shocked by it. Because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him — it was so uncharacteristic.”

Both Moore and Valderrama have long since moved on from their young romance: Moore got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith in 2017, while Valderrama has been supportive of ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato after her July overdose. He has flown to visit Lovato on the East Coast several times, TMZ reported in September.

“Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day,” a source told PEOPLE in July. “He seems very concerned about her.”

“He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments,” an insider said. “To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him.”