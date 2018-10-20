Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama may have dated over 16 years ago, but they are thick as thieves.

The friendly exes were together to continue their annual get-together at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles on Friday evening as the This Is Us actress, 34, shared videos of their frightening night out.

“This is a tradition right?” Moore said in a video that showed the NCIS actor.

“It’s a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights,” Valderrama, 38, said before Moore told him: “I’m scared.”

Friday’s outing marked the second one this month for the pair, who reunited at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Oct. 6. During the event, Moore shared a photo of the That ’70s Show alum planting a kiss on her cheek as she grinned at the camera.

Moore, who dated Valderrama from 2000 to 2002, told Howard Stern in June that she met Valderrama at a photo shoot for a teen magazine when she was 15 and that she had “never French-kissed a boy.”

“He was like my first, real, true boyfriend,” she recalled.

Moore also characterized her current friendship with Valderrama as positive. “We’re not that close, but we’re friendly,” she explained. “He’s a good guy, he really is.”

Both Moore and Valderrama have long since moved on from their young romance: Moore got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith in 2017, while Valderrama has been supportive of ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato after her July overdose. He has flown to visit Lovato on the East Coast several times, TMZ reported in September.

Though Moore is friendly with ex Valderrama, she may not be on positive terms with another ex.

Her ex-husband Ryan Adams recently went on a rambling Twitter spree where he claimed he couldn’t even remember marrying Moore. Adams posted his series of Twitter messages, that have since been deleted, after Moore opened up about her divorce in the November issue ofGlamour, commenting that she “didn’t choose the right person.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Adams’ previous behavior made his marriage to Moore “impossible.”

“Ryan could be terrible to Mandy when they were married,” the source said of the former couple, who tied the knot in 2009, before announcing their separation six years later. “She tried so hard to be a good wife and good friend, but he made it impossible.”

The source added, “Everything happened the way it was supposed to and she is truly happy now. Taylor is the perfect fit for her and she doesn’t even dwell on her past with Ryan. She’s happily moved on.”