"I'm glad we're able to end things on our own terms. Dan [Fogelman] has always wanted to go six seasons," Mandy Moore tells PEOPLE

Mandy Moore Feels 'Very Confident' in How This Is Us Will End: 'It's Going to Be Beautiful'

For Mandy Moore, her "favorite" job is nearing its finish line.

"I feel incredibly grateful that I've had the last six years to, sort of, live in these shoes, go on this journey and tell these stories with such an incredible cast and creator," Moore, 37, tells PEOPLE of This Is Us officially going off the air after the upcoming season 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since the time-jumping series' premiere on Sept. 20, 2016, Moore, who recently dyed her hair blonde with Garnier, has portrayed beloved Pearson family matriarch Rebecca, from age 28 into her 80s.

"It is going to be pretty emotional to, sort of, let this go, but not living in that world quite yet. We still have 18 episodes to shoot, so we have quite a ways to go, but I'm very confident in how we're going to wrap this whole thing up," the star shares about the hit NBC drama, which will wrap its fifth season on May 25 and air the final season in early 2022.

"I think [show creator] Dan [Fogelman] has an incredible plan. And we've actually shot some of the very, very final episode already a few years ago," Moore says of the drama.

Though the series finale is a year away, Moore explains that creator Dan Fogelman envisioned early on how to end the show. "It's going to be beautiful," the mom of one says of the This Is Us epilogue.

"I'm glad we're able to end things on our own terms. Dan has always wanted to go six seasons, so it's great that we're going to be able to tell the story the way he wants to tell it," Moore adds.

Last Friday, Fogelman confirmed the news of the show's final season, tweeting, "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing."

He added: "While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs."

That same day, Moore shared Fogelman's remark on social media, adding: "I'm already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end. BUT…. We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended," and, "Officially official. One season left of my favorite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment. #thisisus."

And on Monday, at the NBCU Upfront Presentation, Moore teased: "People have been very patient. That patience will definitely be rewarded."