Mandy Moore Sang a Song Written by Her Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith on This Is Us: 'So Honored,' He Says

Mandy Moore‘s real life has crossed paths with her character’s life on This Is Us.

Moore, 34, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC family drama, had the opportunity to sing an original song called, “Invisible Ink,” during Tuesday night’s episode. Though the acoustic tune was important to the show’s storyline, it was equally as important to the actress because it was co-written by her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.

After the song debuted on Tuesday’s episode, Goldsmith and Moore shared their thoughts about working together.

“@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded ‘Invisible Ink’ from last night’s episode of @nbcthisisus,” the Dawes frontman captioned the photo of the trio in the studio on Instagram. “So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human.”

“Nothing beats recording a song with people you love. @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith wrote this stunning song and then T and I cut this take together at @boulevardrecording a few weeks ago,” Moore wrote in her own sweet post. “It was also fun to be grilled about where Rebecca’s mind and heart were at this period of her young adult life, knowing that those thoughts would form the lyrics of her demo.”

Referencing Tuesday night’s episode plotline, Moore added, “Look, Reprise Records may have passed on her but I think she ended up right where she was meant to be.”

In a behind-the-scenes video released by NBC, This Is Us composer Siddhartha Khosla explained that he originally approached Goldsmith, 33, about collaborating on the Joni Mitchell-inspired song for the episode.

“I was thrilled to get that call,” Goldsmith said. “Sidd had a whole plan of attack, how to emotionally kind of guide us with what’s going with Rebecca, and he gave me all the tools to help contribute what I could.”

While it would have been easy for Moore to vouch for her fiancé, she admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she actually had nothing to do with the decision.

“Sidd approached Taylor outside of me — they did it on their own,” she revealed. “It was such a surprise. That my own soon-to-be-husband got to write from my character’s perspective was pretty meta and weird, but it was so cool. The song is really beautiful.”

This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker told EW that the producers had Goldsmith in mind for quite a while. “[W]e wanted to bring him in for something,” he said, adding that Moore “was so excited from the beginning. They collaborate on stuff outside the show, and he’s part of the This is Us extended family, so she was all in.”

Elizabeth Berger, another executive producer on the show, also spoke to Goldsmith and Moore’s chemistry, both on and off the screen. “They just absolutely love working together, and they find a lot of joy from it, so we were just looking for the perfect fit,” she told EW.

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017 after they’d been dating for two years.

“We spent hours FaceTiming each other,” she said, recalling the time they were separated due to Goldsmith frequently being on tour andMoore was shooting This is Us in Los Angeles). “We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”

In January, the two finally moved into their Pasadena, California, home together. Moore has previously opened up to PEOPLE about Goldsmith, explaining that she felt very “lucky” to have him in her life.

“I feel incredibly understood and supported,” she said of her fiancé. “I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

And given that the two already live together — and have now worked together — Moore admitted that once they do tie the knot, she doesn’t think their relationship will feel much different.