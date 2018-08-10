Mandy Moore Shares How This Is Us Helped Her 'Grow and Stretch as a Human and as an Actor'

While This Is Us has been busy changing our lives and making us weep, it’s been doing the same for its cast members.

“[The show] has changed my life in every way,” Mandy Moore tells says in PEOPLE’s special edition, The Complete Guide to This Is Us. “It’s given me purpose.”

Moore, 34, plays Rebecca Pearson alongside on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson). The TV mom-of-three recently revealed she knows how the show will end.

“I think the ending will be very satisfying for people,” Moore said on Jimmy Kimmel Live after telling host Jimmy Kimmel that creator Dan Fogelman told her how the hit NBC series will conclude.

Though she couldn’t go into any more detail than that, Moore did speak to PEOPLE about the upcoming season, which premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.

In the wake of the loss of Jack, “we see the kids are just about to go off to college,” Moore shares.

“I’m looking forward to watching [Rebecca] sort of reconcile how she’s going to be able to step up to the plate,” she says. “I think she really just regards Jack as the golden parent and the superhero, so I’m curious to see what life is like as a single mom, and be a parent to these kids after this tragedy.”

Playing Rebecca has given Moore the opportunity to “grow and stretch as a human and as an actor” in ways she hadn’t expected, but was hoping for.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

“I have an outlet for what’s in my heart, what’s in my mind,” she says. “I have an outlet for all of that now because of the show.”

This Is Us season 3 kicks off on Sept. 25 on NBC. If you need to catch up, season 2 will be available on DVD on Sept. 11.