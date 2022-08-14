Mandy Moore Thanks Husband Taylor Goldsmith for 'Not Being Weirded Out' by'' Her 'This Is Us' 'Age Makeup'

"He was really such a good sport about that," the actress joked while accepting the Virtuoso Award at the second annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday evening

By Scott Huver
and
Published on August 14, 2022 03:32 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01: Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend Communities in Schools Annual Celebration on May 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles); THIS IS US -- “Day of the Wedding” Episode 613 -- Pictured: Mandy Moore as Rebecca -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Mandy Moore is expressing her thanks to husband Taylor Goldsmith for sticking around despite seeing her wear many different faces as an actress.

While accepting the Virtuoso Award at the second annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday evening, the star, 38, gave a shoutout to Goldsmith, 36, who she said has bared with the many age transformations she has undergone throughout the years as Rebecca Pearson on the television series This Is Us.

After giving thanks to her "team" and "partners at NBC and 20th [Century Fox]," Moore then turned her attention to her husband, telling those in attendance at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, "Taylor, [is] not here tonight, he's a musician — he's playing a show — and our son Gus is with him."

"Thank you, babe, for being just the best at everything and holding down the fort at home and letting me cook this next one," she continued, referring to the pair's soon-to-be-born second child.

"And [thank you for] not being weirded out by the age makeup for six seasons [on This Is Us]," Moore added. "He was really such a good sport about that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore poses backstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Moore portrayed her character of Rebecca throughout the entirety of This Is Us' six-season run, which began in 2016 and ended this past May.

Elsewhere in her acceptance speech, the actress and singer also said that she was "so honored to just be invited to the party, let alone have the chance to be up here, [which] is just beyond my comprehension."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Noting that she has been in the entertainment industry "for 23 years," Moore continued, "Longevity has just always been the thing that I've craved and sort of strived for."

"But, the last six years undoubtedly have just been the most momentous of my career," she added. "And that is thanks in large parts to [This Is Us creator] Dan Fogelman, for taking the most massive chance on me and giving me this job that just changed my life in every measurable way."

RELATED VIDEO: This is Us Cast Celebrates One Another on Finale Night: 'An Honor to Be Part of Their Story'

Moore's This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia was on hand to deliver the coveted award to the star and expressed his love of working with Moore in a speech given beforehand.

"The kind of heart, generous of talent woman that you see on screen and in interviews is the woman who I've been lucky enough to play TV husband to for six years," Ventimiglia, 45, began.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Milo Ventimiglia speaks onstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Recalling a story about how Fogelman, 46, came to him to ask him his thoughts on casting Moore on This Is Us, the actor recalled her initial audition, where she "wowed Fogelman, myself and others in the room, gave a wave goodbye and was out the door."

"Just like that, she made a huge impact on all of us, and just like that she has made a huge impact on everyone watching six seasons of This Is Us," he continued, also noting how Moore has handled serious topics on the show with "care, grace and a sense of fearlessness."

All six seasons of This Is Us can be streamed on the NBC app and Hulu.

Related Articles
Mandy Moore This Is Us
Mandy Moore Calls Moving on from 'This Is Us' 'Daunting': 'Nothing Will Hold the Same Place in My Heart'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Says She 'Can't Be Too Upset' About 2022 Emmys Snubs for 'This Is Us'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Addresses 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub as She Reflects on Show's'' 'Incredible Legacy'
Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us
'This Is Us' and Mandy Moore Snubbed by Emmys for Final Season
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Relationship Timeline
Mandy Moore This Is Us
Mandy Moore Talks Filming One of Her Hardest Scenes for 'This Is Us' — but It's Not What Fans Think!
(L-R) Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore attend the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
'This Is Us' 's Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Share the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Their Final Day on Set
Mandy Moore Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Gus Is a ‘Little Parrot’ and Loves Music Just Like His Parents
Why Mandy Moore's 'This Is Us' Character Rebecca Pearson Is Her 'Ultimate Guide' to Parenting
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith with their baby
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Expecting Second Baby Boy: 'So Deeply Grateful'
Mandy Moore Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Gus Is a ‘Little Parrot’ and Loves Music Just Like His Parents
Mandy Moore Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Gus Is a 'Little Parrot' and Loves Music Like His Parents
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is US
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Share Their Emotional Last Day on 'This Is Us' Set
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdMMtPTvOJt/ mandymooremm Verified Finishing the way we started. @miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side. I haven’t begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I’m sure it will take me time. I’m still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion… but hopefully the gratitude came across. We still have 3 BIG episodes to share together. Stay tuned!! 📸 by @sterlingkbrown 51m
Mandy Moore Wraps Final 'This Is Us' Scene with Milo Ventimiglia: 'Finishing the Way We Started'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Milo Ventimiglia attends 'Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame' on January 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
'This Is Us' 's Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Best TV Husband and Dad' Milo Ventimiglia on His 45th Birthday
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Says 'This Is Us' 's Upcoming Series Finale Is a 'Beautiful Way to Wrap This Up'
This Is UsSterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore "This Is Us"
'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Shares the Show's Ultimate Message 
THIS IS US -- “Day of the Wedding” Episode 613
'This Is Us' : Mandy Moore on Rebecca's Health and Her 'Meaningful Song' at Kate and Phillip's Wedding