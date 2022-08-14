Mandy Moore Thanks Husband Taylor Goldsmith for 'Not Being Weirded Out' by'' Her 'This Is Us' 'Age Makeup'

Mandy Moore is expressing her thanks to husband Taylor Goldsmith for sticking around despite seeing her wear many different faces as an actress.

While accepting the Virtuoso Award at the second annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday evening, the star, 38, gave a shoutout to Goldsmith, 36, who she said has bared with the many age transformations she has undergone throughout the years as Rebecca Pearson on the television series This Is Us.

After giving thanks to her "team" and "partners at NBC and 20th [Century Fox]," Moore then turned her attention to her husband, telling those in attendance at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, "Taylor, [is] not here tonight, he's a musician — he's playing a show — and our son Gus is with him."

"Thank you, babe, for being just the best at everything and holding down the fort at home and letting me cook this next one," she continued, referring to the pair's soon-to-be-born second child.

"And [thank you for] not being weirded out by the age makeup for six seasons [on This Is Us]," Moore added. "He was really such a good sport about that."

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Moore portrayed her character of Rebecca throughout the entirety of This Is Us' six-season run, which began in 2016 and ended this past May.

Elsewhere in her acceptance speech, the actress and singer also said that she was "so honored to just be invited to the party, let alone have the chance to be up here, [which] is just beyond my comprehension."

Noting that she has been in the entertainment industry "for 23 years," Moore continued, "Longevity has just always been the thing that I've craved and sort of strived for."

"But, the last six years undoubtedly have just been the most momentous of my career," she added. "And that is thanks in large parts to [This Is Us creator] Dan Fogelman, for taking the most massive chance on me and giving me this job that just changed my life in every measurable way."

RELATED VIDEO: This is Us Cast Celebrates One Another on Finale Night: 'An Honor to Be Part of Their Story'

Moore's This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia was on hand to deliver the coveted award to the star and expressed his love of working with Moore in a speech given beforehand.

"The kind of heart, generous of talent woman that you see on screen and in interviews is the woman who I've been lucky enough to play TV husband to for six years," Ventimiglia, 45, began.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Recalling a story about how Fogelman, 46, came to him to ask him his thoughts on casting Moore on This Is Us, the actor recalled her initial audition, where she "wowed Fogelman, myself and others in the room, gave a wave goodbye and was out the door."

"Just like that, she made a huge impact on all of us, and just like that she has made a huge impact on everyone watching six seasons of This Is Us," he continued, also noting how Moore has handled serious topics on the show with "care, grace and a sense of fearlessness."

All six seasons of This Is Us can be streamed on the NBC app and Hulu.