"People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly in a bow with every single character and every single story need to abandon that idea because that's not the reality of life anyway," said Moore

Mandy Moore Says This Is Us's Upcoming Series Finale Is a 'Beautiful Way to Wrap This Up'

The end of This Is Us less than a week away — and star Mandy Moore teasing what fans can expect from the acclaimed drama's final episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy nominee said fans shouldn't expect the series finale to resolve everything perfectly.

"I think the simplicity of what's in store for people in parts of this episode are what the whole series is really about," said Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson. "People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly in a bow with every single character and every single story need to abandon that idea because that's not the reality of life anyway."

She continued, "You finish telling one person's story and it's like, 'Yeah, but they have children or they will continue having a life. And their children will have children will have children. This story could just go on forever and ever and ever.' But having said that, the simplicity and the beauty of the quiet, simple seemingly mundane moments of this family's life are going to feel like a warm hug for people."

But Moore, 38, still believes that the series concludes in a "beautiful way." She even recalled her initial reaction to reading through the last episode's script.

"I cried just because it was the end. But it was not nearly as upsetting to me [as the penultimate episode]," she said, referencing the episode in which fans learn of Rebecca's fate amid her battle with Alzheimer's Disease. "I was like, 'Ah, what a beautiful way to wrap this up.'"

"I just remember closing it going, 'You stuck the landing, Dan. You really did. No one's going to be disappointed,'" she added of series creator Dan Fogelman. "This is a really beautiful way to end this story."

Since the show's sixth and final season premiered on Jan. 4, Moore has been bidding farewell to the series across social media. She recently posted a photo with Ventimiglia, 44, after wrapping their final scene together.

"Finishing the way we started," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of the pair hugging. "@miloanthonyventimiglia and I shot the very first scenes of the pilot together and got to finish our last scene of @nbcthisisus side by side."

"I haven't begun to process the end of this journey quite yet and I'm sure it will take me time," she continued. "I'm still kicking myself over what I had planned to say to our magnificent crew and then crumbled and forgot out of emotion … but hopefully the gratitude came across."