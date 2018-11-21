Who needs a wedding singer when the bride and groom can put on a show of their own?!

On Sunday, This Is Us star Mandy Moore married musician Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony in their backyard.

After saying “I do,” Moore, 34, and Goldsmith, 33, performed for guests by singing their own rendition of “The Things I Might Have Been” by Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge at their reception.

In a clip shared by Bachelor Nation author Amy Kaufman, Moore and Goldsmith are seen standing before a band with Goldsmith playing a guitar and Moore serenading into a microphone.

Throughout the song, the newlyweds gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes and concluded their performance with a sweet kiss on the lips.

“I love this lady and the man who makes her blissful,” Kaufman captioned the post. “I’m so glad you found the scientist to your polar bear, @mandymooremm! What a beautiful celebration of music and love.”

For the reception, Moore opted for a black cut-out gown that featured a bow on the back.

Much like her reception dress, Moore’s pastel pink Rodarte wedding gown was anything but traditional.

The mock neck gown featured a beautiful tulle tiered skirt with pretty pink flowers cinched at her waistline. Moore completed the look with a matching pale pink veil, crystal-embellished pumps and small drop earrings.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the small, intimate ceremony took place Sunday afternoon in Moore’s backyard in Pasadena in front of about 50 friends and family members. All the decor was pink and matched Moore’s dress.

“The ceremony started right after sunset,” said the source. “It was boho chic and very romantic. There were a lot of pink decor, flower arrangements and candles.”

