Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Relationship Timeline

From meeting on Instagram to welcoming a son together, here’s a breakdown of Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's relationship

Mandy Moore is happily in love.

After the actress and former teen pop star separated from musician Ryan Adams in January 2015 (their divorce was finalized in 2016), she met her now-husband Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the folk-rock band Dawes, on Instagram and the two quickly hit it off. At the time, Moore was 31 and Goldsmith was 29.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," Moore recalled in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history."

The couple got engaged in 2017 and were married in an intimate backyard ceremony in 2018. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a son named August ("Gus").

"I feel incredibly understood and supported," Moore told PEOPLE following her engagement to Goldsmith. "I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together."

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's relationship.

June 2, 2015: Mandy Moore shouts out Taylor Goldsmith's band on Instagram

Moore and Goldsmith first connected after the This Is Us actress gave his band Dawes a shoutout on Instagram. Along with a screenshot of her phone playing a song from the band's new album, All Your Favorite Bands, Moore wrote on Instagram, "Aaaaand it doesn't disappoint. This one's been on repeat all morning. Happy to have a new record to fall in love with. Congrats @dawestheband. #newmusic #allyourfavoritebands."

When speaking about her engagement to Goldsmith in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Moore revealed that after sharing the post, Goldsmith reached out to say thank you, kickstarting their relationship.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," she said. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

December 2015: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith spend the holidays together in Maine

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith spend holiday in Maine Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

The new couple spent the holidays together in Maine, documenting it along the way with plenty of Instagram posts. According to the photos Moore shared, their trip included walks in the snow, guitar lessons and snow angels.

"I couldn't think of a greater way to end one year and start another," Moore captioned one photo.

July 12, 2017: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrate two years together

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

To celebrate two years of dating, Moore shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and Goldsmith. "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," she wrote in the caption, followed by a series of colored heart emojis.

July 2017: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith share their plans to build a home together

While in the midst of a major home renovation, Moore told PEOPLE that she planned to share her new Los Angeles residence with Goldsmith.

"I feel like the last year of my life has really been such a cleansing period and yeah, the house is totally symbolic of where I'm lucky enough to find myself at this point in my life, at 33," she said. "I'm ready to start over, start from scratch. I'm so enthusiastic about embracing that. I can't wait. It's the best feeling."

Moore added that while the couple shared a temporary home together, they wanted to have their own space. "We haven't really ventured into the blending of [our] things," she said.

"He has a ton of books and records, so we made sure in the design of the house that we're doing a lot of built-ins and bookshelves," she explained. "I think he's very sentimental about his stuff and I'm not, so I don't understand that as much, but I'm very compassionate about it and sympathetic."

July 2017: Mandy Moore says she looks forward to motherhood

In an interview with PEOPLE, Moore says that she "would definitely get married again."

"My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened," she shared.

"I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!" Moore added. "I think that's going to be the next chapter."

September 11, 2017: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith get engaged

mandy moore and husband taylor Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith | Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

After a little more than two years of dating, Moore's This Is Us co-stars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas broke the news that she and Goldsmith were officially engaged.

"I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor," Sullivan told ET at a soundtrack release party in Venice, California.

"She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can't wait to hear about it," he said, adding, "She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half."

That same week, Moore was photographed out and about in Brentwood, California wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

September 14, 2017: Mandy Moore's This Is Us co-stars react to her engagement to Taylor Goldsmith

​​Moore's co-stars were not shy about showing their support after her engagement. While speaking with ​Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night, Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, said that Goldsmith is "amazing."

"They're amazing together, and she's wonderful, of course," he added. "So anytime you can be around someone that finds happiness like that, and they found happiness in each other, I'm a huge fan of that."

Sterling K. Brown chimed in as well, saying, "Hugs and kisses and all love. She sent it on our text thread when she showed us the ring, and we were all so excited for her. Taylor's such a great guy, and they're so beautiful together. I couldn't be happier for her."

September 16, 2017: Mandy Moore wears her engagement ring at a pre-Emmys Event

A few days after the couple's engagement, Moore debuted her new diamond ring while walking the red carpet at an Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party. Her round-cut solitaire stunner was on full display as she posed for photos. The following day, the actress showed off her new accessory once more on the Emmys red carpet.

October 2017: Mandy Moore says she and Taylor Goldsmith are planning a small wedding

At the Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch in Beverly Hills, California, Moore told reporters about her wedding plans, saying, "I don't think I'm going to have a big, old affair. So think it will be small and quiet and private."

"I'm really lucky," she continued. "My job allows me to get dressed up and take pictures and be the center of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable that I don't know if I — I've never dreamed of emulating that in my real life. So I think I'll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married."

The star had previously told PEOPLE that she also wouldn't be wearing a traditional wedding gown on her big day. "This is my second go-round," Moore said. "I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me."

October 13, 2017: Mandy Moore shares a throwback Emmys photo with Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

A month after the 2017 Emmy Awards, Moore took a trip down memory lane by sharing a photo of herself and Goldsmith dressed to the nines before the event. "#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍" she captioned the post.

October 2017: Mandy Moore opens up about her relationship with Taylor Goldsmith

In an October 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Moore opened up about her and Goldsmith's newly engaged bliss.

"I'm more grateful than I ever have been in my life," she said. "It's a very happy time."

The actress also discussed how her relationship with the musician first took off. To stay in touch while the couple was apart for work commitments, Moore shared that they "spend hours FaceTiming each other." She also added: "We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great."

Moore went on to say that their engagement "was an emotional moment" and that they were planning a small ceremony. "We are both pretty quiet, private people," she said. "I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us."

January 2018: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith move into their new home

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore attend Communities in Schools Annual Celebration on May 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

After a year-long remodel, Moore and Goldsmith were finally able to move into their retro ranch in California at the beginning of 2018. In an Instagram tour of the space, Moore showed off the work of her interior designer, Sarah Sherman Samuel, which included a chic primary suite, luxurious bathroom and plenty of cozy couches.

"It's not done, but almost," Moore said in a video wrapping up her install experience. "There were a whole troupe of unbelievable people who really helped, I am so grateful. Moving is stressful AF but we're on our way."

March 2018: Mandy Moore shares the story behind her engagement ring from Taylor Goldsmith

​​In an essay for InStyle Magazine, Moore said she was completely blindsided by the custom Irene Neuwirth ring that Goldsmith proposed to her with.

"I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry," she said. "When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn't want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall!"

March 2018: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith climb Mount Kilimanjaro

During a break from filming This Is Us, Moore embarked on a long-awaited trek to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. She was joined by her closest friends as well as Goldsmith.

"I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro since the age of 18," Moore wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the trip. "Thanks to @eddiebauer, my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends."

September 3, 2018: Taylor Goldsmith joins Instagram with a photo of him and Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Credit: Taylor Goldsmith Instagram

Even though the couple first connected via Goldsmith's band's Instagram account, the musician didn't actually have his own profile until September 2018. For his Instagram debut, Goldsmith shared a sweet photo of him and Moore from their recent trip to Portland, Oregon. The two black-and-white photo strips showed the couple smiling, kissing and making silly faces.

"Made some cool new bookmarks in Portland OR," he said in the caption, tagging Moore.

November 13, 2018: Mandy Moore performs a song written by Taylor Goldsmith on This Is Us

On an episode of Moore's hit NBC drama that aired on November 13, 2018, the actress sang an original song written by her fiancé titled "Invisible Ink."

Following the episode, Goldsmith and Moore shared their thoughts about working together.

"@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded 'Invisible Ink' from last night's episode of @nbcthisisus," Goldsmith captioned an Instagram photo of the trio. "So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human."

In her own post, Moore wrote: "Nothing beats recording a song with people you love. @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith wrote this stunning song and then T and I cut this take together at @boulevardrecording a few weeks ago. It was also fun to be grilled about where Rebecca's mind and heart were at this period of her young adult life, knowing that those thoughts would form the lyrics of her demo."

November 18, 2018: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith get married

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith wedding Credit: Minka Kelly Instagram

After a little over a year of being engaged, Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Pasadena home. A source told PEOPLE that the couple was married in front of about 50 friends and family members in their backyard.

​​"The ceremony started right after sunset," said the source. "It was boho chic and very romantic. There were a lot of pink decor, flower arrangements and candles."

The pink decor matched Moore's pink Rodarte dress, which she wore in lieu of a traditional wedding gown.

Several famous guests shared tributes to the couple on social media, including actress Minka Kelly who described the event as "the most pure and poetic expression of love in a day there ever was," alongside several photos of the smiling newlyweds.

The reception was held at the Fig House, a private event space in Los Angeles, where Moore and Goldsmith graced guests with a performance of "The Things I Might Have Been" by Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge.

December 2018: Mandy Moore shares photos from her honeymoon with Taylor Goldsmith

The newlyweds enjoyed a honeymoon in Chile where they visited sites such as Patagonia, Huerquehue National Park and the Atacama Desert. Moore shared a series of photos from their travels on her Instagram stories, including a shot of the couple hiking near a lake, which Moore called "my happy place."

"Apologies to friends who saw some of these in real time but wanted to share a few selects from our trip now that we're home," she wrote on Instagram. "And biggest thank you to @twonightsin for planning the trip of our dreams. Can't wait for our next adventure."

June 2019: Mandy Moore speaks about her music collaboration with Taylor Goldsmith

After teaming up on the original song "Invisible Ink" for an episode of This Is Us, Moore said she and Goldsmith had been recording more music, which she shared a snippet of on Instagram.

"I'm happy anytime we collaborate, we sing together and play together at the house all the time. Working on my music and being in the studio, it makes me emotional to think about it," Moore told PEOPLE at a This Is Us FYC Event in Los Angeles.

She continued: "I was singing in the booth last night. I looked over and he had his eyes closed, playing the guitar. I thought there's nothing cooler than being able to collaborate in this sort of setting with somebody you love, trust and respect, in the way that I respect him," Moore shared. "He's the most talented, having him grace any music that I'm a part of is always a treat."

November 18, 2019: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary

On the one-year anniversary of their intimate wedding, Moore and Goldsmith each shared tributes on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other's lives," Moore captioned a slideshow of photos from their wedding day.

In his post, Goldsmith playfully shared a paparazzi photo of himself grimacing behind Moore, writing: "So I'm the luckiest human on the planet. My wife happens to be the strongest, greatest, kindest, wisest (that one should be doubly emphasized), most graceful human I've ever met…while I bumble around trying to keep up (I felt like this picture best captured our individual essences)."

"Today marks our first full year as a married couple," he continued. "It's felt like the snap of the fingers, but it also felt like life didn't even begin til I met her. I love you so much @mandymooremm. Happy anniversary."

April 10, 2020: Taylor Goldsmith shares a birthday tribute to Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Credit: Taylor Goldsmith Instagram

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldsmith praised Moore for turning the "weird times" into positive memories in a sweet birthday message.

"April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet," he wrote. "These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I'm grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change out of sweats someday."

July 2020: Mandy Moore talks about quarantining with Taylor Goldsmith

In an interview with PEOPLE, Moore said she was grateful for her time at home with Goldsmith during the COVID-19 pandemic. ​​"I'm just so grateful that I've been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I've learned so much about," she said. "I'm having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I'll never get again."

The couple also passed the time by performing together on social media, given that Moore's solo album tour was postponed due to the pandemic. "The fact that we do get to do it together is such a treat," the actress said. "There's no substitute for performing live, and that rush of adrenaline — the audience feeding you energy and you them — it's indescribable. But in the meantime, I get to share these moments with Taylor."

September 24, 2020: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith announce they are expecting a baby boy

In September 2020, Moore and Goldsmith announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared matching Instagram posts featuring a series of black-and-white photos of Goldsmith lovingly touching Moore's growing belly. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," both captions read.

On her Instagram story a few days later, Moore shared that the first 15 weeks of her pregnancy had been "tough." She noted that coffee was one of her many food aversions and that she had to ask Goldsmith not to eat around her.

"I still can't think about some things or look at them in the fridge," she said. " ... And poor Taylor. I was like, 'Can you go outside and eat? I can't look at food, I can't smell food, I can't think about food.' "

November 15, 2020: Mandy Moore mentions Taylor Goldsmith in her People's Choice Awards speech

While accepting the award for drama TV star at the 2020 People's Choice Awards, Moore took a moment to shout out to her husband.

"To the love of my life Taylor, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you," she said. "This has been a challenging year for everybody so let's please keep each other safe. Let's continue to wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands and be kind to one another."

November 18, 2020: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary

In celebration of the couple's second wedding anniversary, Moore shared a sweet message to her husband on Instagram along with a photo from the ceremony.

"2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side," she wrote. "I'm not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart."

"Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor," she continued. "Oh and I can't wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love."

In his own post, Goldsmith shared: "2 years ago today was the beginning of the best two years of my life. Married my best friend and it's only continued to get better and better. And this next year is gonna be our best yet. Happy anniversary @mandymooremm. I love you so much."

January 21, 2021: Mandy Moore shares a meaningful holiday gift from Taylor Goldsmith

After the unexpected passing of her beloved dog Joni, in November 2020, Moore shared that Goldsmith gifted her a near-perfect stuffed animal replica of her late pet.

"A little #tbt as we continue to set up for 👶's arrival," she captioned a photo of the toy dog. "This was by far my fav gift over the holidays- something that @taylordawesgoldsmith had made. It's a little stuffed animal version of my beloved Joni so that our son will still know her, even though they never got to meet. 😭😭😭😭"

February 20, 2021: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcome their first child

Moore and Goldsmith announced the birth of their son via an Instagram post featuring a sweet snap of the newborn.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith," Moore captioned a photo of the newborn. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

In another Instagram post a few days later, Moore shared the meaning behind her son's name.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book," she wrote alongside a photo of a baby blanket with August's name embroidered on it.

April 10, 2021: Taylor Goldsmith shares a birthday tribute to Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and baby Credit: Taylor Goldsmith Instagram

Along with a sweet photo of Moore and their son Gus snuggling on the couch, Goldsmith wished his wife a happy birthday on Instagram.

"It's this Supermom's birthday today," he said. "The nucleus of the family. The one who knows exactly what she wants our future to look like and then makes it a reality. The one who is mothering a 7 week old, is back working again, and somehow still makes each of her animals feel individually loved and looked after."

He continued: "Love becomes a bigger word every day I'm in your orbit. I love you more than I know how to say. Happy Birthday @mandymooremm."

December 2021: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrate their son's first Christmas

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith with their baby celebrate Christmas Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

In celebration of their first Christmas with 10-month-old Gus, Moore shared a series of photos, one of which showed the star and Goldsmith posing with their son in front of a Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Goldsmiths," Moore captioned the gallery on Instagram.

February 4, 2022: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith release a single together

Moore and Goldsmith teamed up on yet another music project in February 2022. The couple announced that their single, "Finding You Backwards," was going to be included on the soundtrack for the Amazon rom-com, I Want You Back.

February 20, 2022: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrate their son's first birthday

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith celebrate their son's birthday Credit: Mandy Moore Instagram

To celebrate their son's first birthday, Moore and Goldsmith threw a party for him at a park. Moore shared several photos from the event, including a snap of the family of three posing in front of a birthday cake.

"1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake," Moore captioned the photo gallery.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a few days later, however, the actress revealed that despite the sweet photo, Gus didn't exactly have the reaction she expected when she showed him the cake.

"I was so excited to get him in front of a cake and the quintessential first birthday, smashing the cake everywhere," she said. "Couldn't have cared less about the cake."

March 22, 2022: Taylor Goldsmith congratulates Mandy Moore on directing an episode of This Is Us

As This Is Us filmed its last season, Moore stepped into the role of director on one of the series' final episodes, which aired on March 22, 2022.

Goldsmith shouted out his wife's achievement on Instagram, saying: "On top of everything else, it turns out she's an incredible director too! Congrats to @mandymooremm on blowing everyone's mind in a whole new way…Love, Your actual biggest fan."

April 10, 2022: Taylor Goldsmith wishes Mandy Moore a happy birthday on Instagram

Goldsmith rang in Moore's birthday with a black-and-white photo of the couple along with a heartfelt tribute.