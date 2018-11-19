Inside All the Sweet Moments from Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Love Story

Romance is in the air whenever these two are around!

Over a year after Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith got engaged, the two lovebirds were married in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The This Is Us star’s close friend and makeup artist Jenn Streicher shared a series of images from the happy day — including some of Moore’s unconventional pink Rodarte wedding gown and veil.

“Yesterday was pretty magical. I laughed, I cried and I danced real hard. @mandymooremm ❤️ @taylordawesgoldsmith,” she captioned the post, which has since been deleted.

The intimate nuptials took place in the backyard of the couple’s home in Los Angeles at sundown in front of family and close friends.

Here’s a look back at all the romantic moments leading up to the day when the couple said “I do.”

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore Vivien Killilea/Getty

RELATED: Mandy Moore Marries Taylor Goldsmith in Intimate Backyard Wedding

Sweet Beginnings

Moore, 34, began dating the Dawes frontman, 32, in July 2015, but the pair kept a low profile due to her ongoing divorce from musician Ryan Adams, her husband of six years. (The filing became official in June 2016.) By December 2015, though, paparazzi snapped the pair at LAX airport.

While there are all sorts of ways that couples meet, Moore and Goldsmith first hit it off on Instagram!

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told PEOPLE in October 2017 of her now-husband’s band. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Mandy Moore/Instagram

While separated (Goldsmith is often on tour; Moore shoots This Is Us in Los Angeles), “We spent hours FaceTiming each other,” she said. “We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”

Taking things up a notch, the pair embarked on a rustic retreat to Maine that Christmas — and Moore posted plenty of pictures from the getaway. During that trip, the couple also hit a major relationship milestone: becoming Instagram-official.

Getting Serious

That August, Moore didn’t hold back with some social media PDA while wishing her beau a happy birthday, calling him “my favorite person” and “the best of the best.”

Goldsmith tagged along to with his leading lady the following month at the 2016 Emmy Awards, where they made their awards show debut. Though Moore posed alone on the red carpet, she shared a behind-the-scenes pic with her date on Instagram.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore/Instagram

RELATED: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Engaged! See Their Romance in Photos

The Moment She Knew She’d Found the One

The pair took an adventurous trip in July 2017 — and Moore realized she’d found the one. “You know you’re with the right person when they don’t think twice about waking up at 5:30am on vacation to go tour some slot canyons,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore/Instagram

Two Years of Love

Moore marked their two-year anniversary with an Instagram of the two blissfully giggling. “Never not smiling with you, T,” she wrote. Later that month, she sagely predicted to PEOPLE that wedding bells could be in her future. “I would definitely get married again,” she said. “My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened.”

Engagement Time

More than two years after the pair first started dating, Goldsmith proposed with a custom Irene Neuwirth ring featuring a round-cut diamond — and her This Is Us costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas were the first ones to break the news.

“I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor,” Sullivan told ET at a soundtrack release party at Huertas’ Venice, Calif., restaurant Clutch in September 2017.

The bride-to-be informed her on-screen family in their group chat, according to Sullivan.

“She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” he said, adding: “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Opens Up About Building a Home with Taylor Goldsmith: I’m Ready To Start Over

Starting a Family

With their nuptials still a few months away, Moore opened up to PEOPLE in March about wanting to have a family with Goldsmith.

“I feel incredibly understood and supported,” Moore shared “I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

Looking to her future with Goldsmith, Moore said she hopes to “have a family” within the next decade. “I hope my family is happy and healthy,” she shares of where she sees herself in the next 10 years. “Other than that, that feels like the most important things — family and feeling fulfilled with my job.”

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore/Instagram

Wedding Hints

In an essay for InStyle Magazine’s April issue, the star hinted at her upcoming wedding plans.

“I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me,” she remarked — and sure enough, the dress she ended up wearing to walk down the aisle in was pink.

The actress shared that she also planned on keeping the wedding ceremony small and intimate.

“We are both pretty quiet, private people,” Moore previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us.”