Mandy Moore Calls Moving on from This Is Us 'Daunting': 'Nothing Will Hold the Same Place in My Heart'

Mandy Moore is reflecting on what life has been like after the end of This Is Us.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Monday, Moore, 38, opened up about how "daunting" it has been moving on from the NBC series after its series finale aired in May.

"Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as [This Is Us]," she told the outlet. "And, quite frankly, nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did."

"I love working and I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the best job in the world for the last six years," she continued.

"I think every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job," the actress added. "I have been reading stuff and thinking about what's next, but it's daunting."

This Is UsSterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore "This Is Us" This Is Us cast | Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

Moore also mentioned how "strange" it is to no longer report to the This Is Us set.

"I drove by Paramount the other day and just had this, ugh, long sigh and a little bit of heartbreak thinking that for six years, normally would be going back to work right now at this time of year," she explained. "I really miss my friends. I miss the work. I realized, 'Oh, we said goodbye to the Pearsons.'"

"I'm sad about that," she added. "But I'm also excited about figuring out what's next while I try to enjoy a little bit of downtime."

After This Is Us aired its final season this year, the beloved NBC drama was expected to garner numerous Emmy nominations — including an outstanding lead actress nod for Moore's portrayal of family matriarch Rebecca Pearson's struggle with Alzheimer's.

Still, when the nominations were announced on July 12, the show received only one for an original song — which Moore herself sang in one of the series' final episodes. As it were, the song's lyrics were written by Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith, who shares the nomination with composer Siddhartha Khosla.

Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is Us Sterling K. Brown as Randall and Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is Us | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In the past, the hit NBC drama has received more than 35 Emmy nominations across its six seasons, including four wins — Sterling K. Brown's 2017 win, two guest actor wins for Ron Cephas Jones and another guest actor statuette for Gerald McRaney.

Though fans were outraged on social media, Moore later spoke out and said she was "grateful" to have been part of such a special show.

"Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its finest hour? Sure. And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah [sic]...." Moore wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

"But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included)," she added. "That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever. #thisisus"

Mandy Moore Emmy Reaction Mandy Moore's Instagram Story | Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore has since reflected on the situation further in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published last Thursday.

"We're really lucky we were there every other year, besides this year. So, can't be too upset when things don't swing your way, and you celebrate the breadth of the show," she told the outlet. "I don't think you can say that about too many jobs and too many shows. So, I think that's our biggest takeaway."

"I think we were all so buoyed by the kind words that people had for us," she continued. "And for the show, that's what means the most. That's the cherry on the sundae, to be honest."

She added, "Like, the fact that we get to do this work, and the fact that this show, these stories, these characters have connected so deeply with people from the beginning and all the way through 106 episodes, that's the ball game. I mean, I feel like we're really lucky that we leave behind a real legacy."