"We're a very, very close family and we have been from the beginning," Mandy Moore tells PEOPLE exclusively

Mandy Moore Reveals What She'll Miss Most About This Is Us: It'll Be 'Hard to Let Go'

Mandy Moore isn't quite ready to say goodbye to This Is Us after its sixth and final season.

While discussing the 20-year anniversary of her film A Walk to Remember, Moore tells PEOPLE exclusively what she will miss most about working on the series: "The friendships."

"We're very close. We're a very, very close family and we have been from the beginning — and our crew," says the Emmy nominee, 37.

Moore said it'll take her time to adjust to not seeing the cast and crew on a daily basis after working together for so many years.

"I think, pretty much, I'd say 95 percent of the people that were there from the first episode are still working on the show. So we're a very, very tight-knit family all around," she says.

The actress says she will also miss digging into the acclaimed drama's intricate stories.

"The idea that I won't see these faces every day and we won't tell these stories, it's going to be so hard to not be able to step into those shoes anymore and to be on those sets and have this material," she adds. "It's like, I get excited each and every time a new script comes out and to sort of dig in as a fan of like, 'Okay, what's unfolding now?' It's going to be really, really hard to let go."

Created by Dan Fogelman, the series follows the Pearson family across decades as they navigate the ups and downs of life together. It was announced in May 2021 that This Is Us will conclude after season 6.

As the show's cast nears the end of filming the final season, Moore has big plans for her last day on set.

"When I'm done with This Is Us, there's a whole handful of things that I plan on taking whether or not I'm allowed to," she teases. "... I will definitely steal stuff."

But the conclusion of This Is Us isn't the only thing on Moore's mind as of late. Her iconic 2002 romance drama, A Walk to Remember, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

"20 years is a milestone. It's wild. Makes me feel really old," she jokes. "It's so strange that, of course, with most things in life, it feels like a million years ago and also yesterday. There's so much of the feelings of making that movie and being on that set that are still so accessible to me and yet, so many of the details are also super fuzzy."