Mandy Moore Remembers Ex Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein on 10th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You Every Day'

Mandy Moore is paying tribute to her ex boyfriend Adam Goldstein 10 years after his tragic death.

On Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 35, shared an emotional message on Instagram about Goldstein, also known as DJ AM, whom she dated for two months and remained close to until his death in 2009.

“It’s been 10 years,” she captioned her photo of Goldstein smiling with a rainbow behind him. “There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting. I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs.”

“Miss you every day but today is always hard,” Moore concluded her heartfelt note.

Goldstein was found dead at the age of 36 in his New York City apartment on Aug. 28, 2009. He died of a drug overdose.

Moore and Goldstein, who had known each other for years, started dating in early 2007 after reconnecting at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

“It’s really new. They’re in the beginning stages of getting to know each other,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re very into each other. It’s very sweet.”

Their breakup — two months later in March 2007 — “was mutual,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Moore and Goldstein remained friends despite the split though. In fact, in 2008, Moore flew to the Joseph Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, to see Goldstein after he survived a deadly plane crash with Travis Barker.

Moore has posted about Goldstein in the past. Last year, she posted a picture of Goldstein posing in a T-shirt on Instagram and captioned the intimate image, “9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam.”

At the time of Goldstein’s death, Moore told TMZ in a statement that she was “absolutely heartbroken.”

“For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones.”

In November, Moore wed singer Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony at her Pasadena residence backyard. It is her second marriage, following former Whiskeytown frontman Ryan Adams, whom she accused of being “emotionally abusive” to her during their six years of marriage.