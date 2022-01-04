Mandy Moore Recalls Early Days Filming This Is Us Ahead of Final Season Premiere: I'll 'Miss These Days'

Mandy Moore reflected on her time filming This Is Us, which has its season 6 premiere on Tuesday

Mandy Moore is taking a walk down memory lane while gearing up for the end of This Is Us.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 37-year-old singer and actress reflected on the early days of filming the NBC drama. Moore's post was accompanied by multiple photos taken over the course of filming the series, many of which included her castmate and onscreen spouse Milo Ventimiglia.

"Looking back at my first days on set of every season of #ThisIsUs. 😍," wrote Moore, who stars as matriarch Rebecca Pearson. "Love that it's always with @miloanthonyventimiglia (plus a cameo with @sterlingkbrown)!! Gonna miss these days with the fam when it's all over, but for now, we get to come together (virtually of course) and watch the premiere ep tonight!!! 🥰."

Commenting on the post, Ventimiglia also looked back fondly on the experience. "We've truly had a journey together @mandymooremm," said Ventimiglia, 44. "Cherish every moment 💞."

This Is Us premiered on NBC in 2016, garnering praise from viewers and critics alike. Created by Dan Fogelman, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series follows the Pearson family across decades as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

Fogelman announced in May that This Is Us' sixth season will be the last chapter. At the time, Moore expressed her sadness over the series ending on her Instagram Story.

"I'm already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end," she wrote. "BUT.... We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended."

this is us Credit: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

Before the sixth and final installment, the cast reflected on the show's last season premiere on Today. Moore admitted she "absolutely" didn't expect This Is Us to become the massive hit it is today.

"I think we all knew what a special show, like that first episode, was. But to be a part of something that has this sort of, like, immediate affection of the audience — like, the audience has been with us since episode one and it's just incredible," she said on Tuesday. "I can't believe like six seasons in, here we are. We're such a family. It's so nice to be able to celebrate all these incredible milestones together."

Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, said being on This Is Us "is different" from any other show he's worked on.

"It affects people in a really profound way," Brown, 45, said. "It's nice for us [in the cast] because we're in a bubble shooting it and then we go out into the world and we see how it affects people. It's like, 'Ah, we're doing something that means something to other people.'"

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Hoda Show Tuesday, Hartley, 44, called it a "privilege" to be able to work on a project of this caliber.

"I will keep in contact with every single person, whether they like it or not," he continued. "But I will miss the capacity in which we are a family right now and working together and all that, for sure."

Brown said that it's "more like a ta-ta for now," adding that "it's not gone forever because these people are such a [big] part of my life."