Moore also gave a shout-out to her husband Taylor Goldsmith, saying she was "unendingly proud" of him after he was co-nominated for his original song on the series

Mandy Moore Addresses This Is Us Emmys Snub as She Reflects on Show's 'Incredible Legacy'

Despite fans and stars' campaigns to recognize the hit NBC series and its cast, This Is Us only received only one nomination in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for the song "Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now."

The song was composed by Siddhartha Khosla and written by Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith. (It was then performed by Moore during "The Day of the Wedding" episode, which aired in April.)

Following the announcement, Moore, 38, spoke out in a statement on her Instagram Story, where she celebrated her husband's nomination while also addressing the hit drama being snubbed.

"So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song 'Forever Now' on our final season of #ThisIsUs," she wrote in her post.

Moore then noted, "Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its finest hour? Sure. And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah [sic]...."

"But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included)," she added. "That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever. #thisisus"

Creator Dan Fogelman also reacted to the news on social media, writing in a tweet, "The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today - if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't. That entire group wins a 'Danny' in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!"

For the last six years, Moore has played the role of Pearson family matriarch Rebecca on This Is Us. She has been previously recognized by critics and received a nomination at the 2019 Emmy Awards, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress in 2017. She also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

As for the show, it has received more than 35 Emmy nominations across its six seasons, including four wins — Sterling K. Brown's 2017 win, two guest actor wins for Ron Cephas Jones and another guest actor statuette for Gerald McRaney.

In the show's final season, Moore's heartbreaking portrayal of Rebecca struggling with Alzheimer's disease, particularly in the emotional penultimate episode "The Train," led fans and costars alike to petition for her to receive an Emmy.

Besides viewers' passionate petitions on social media, Brown, 46, also raved about his costar in April in a video posted on Instagram. The actor said at the time he wants "anybody who votes" within the Television Academy to ensure Moore won at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

"Mandy Moore is killing the game, son. She is killing the game and she deserves to be recognized," he said. "Man, that woman. Y'all know Mandy Moore is eight years younger than me and she plays my mama."

"There's never a moment on set where I'm like, 'Mandy Moore's too young to play my mama.' No, she is my mama," he continued. "And the beautifully subtle nuanced work and the portrayal of someone going through what her character's going through, it's just exquisite, man."

While This Is Us barely received any nominations for its last season, several other series did get recognized for their final batch of episodes.

After wrapping its fourth and final season in April, Netflix's Ozark earned 13 nominations on Tuesday, including outstanding drama series, drama lead actor (Jason Bateman), drama lead actress (Laura Linney), drama supporting actress (Julia Garner), and drama guest actor (Tom Pelphrey).

HBO's Insecure, which concluded its fifth and final season in December, earned three nominations, including for outstanding actress in a comedy series for star and creator Issa Rae. BBC America's Killing Eve and ABC's Black-ish also earned two nominations each after wrapping their respective series in April.