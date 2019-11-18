Mandy Moore Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with Taylor Goldsmith: 'I Am the Luckiest'

Happy anniversary, lovebirds!

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Monday, each dedicating an adoring, heartfelt post to the other on Instagram.

“A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives,” Moore, 35, captioned a slideshow of photos from their stunning nuptials.

“You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you,” she continued. “Happy Anniversary, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can’t wait for all the years to come….”

Moore’s famous friends flooded the post with congratulatory comments, including her This Is Us costar Chrissy Metz.

“Happy Anniversary Mandy and Taylor!” Metz wrote. “Your love is so beautiful and inspiring!”

“Happy anniversary! This is beautiful,” added Mindy Kaling.

Image zoom Minka Kelly/Instagram

Image zoom Minka Kelly/Instagram

Goldsmith marked the occasion by sharing a hilarious paparazzi photo of him grimacing behind his glamorous wife.

“So I’m the luckiest human on the planet,” he began. “My wife happens to be the strongest, greatest, kindest, wisest (that one should be doubly emphasized), most graceful human I’ve ever met…while I bumble around trying to keep up (I felt like this picture best captured our individual essences).”

“Today marks our first full year as a married couple,” he continued. “It’s felt like the snap of the fingers, but it also felt like life didn’t even begin til I met her. I love you so much @mandymooremm. Happy anniversary.”

“Hahahah,” Moore commented. “There’s no one I’d rather run errands with, babe.”

Moore and Goldsmith, 34, got engaged in September 2017 and tied the knot on Nov. 18, 2018. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the ceremony started just after sunset in Moore’s backyard in Pasadena, where all the decor was pink and matched the bride’s dress.

“It was boho chic and very romantic,” said the source. “There were a lot of pink decor, flower arrangements and candles.”

While the ceremony was more intimate, with around 50 guests in attendance, the reception was larger, with several celebrity guests. According to the source, the reception was “fun and very relaxed.”

“Guests ate, drank and danced,” said the source. “Mandy looked ecstatic and stunning.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in June, Moore opened up about collaborating musically with her husband. The two previously joined forces for “Invisible Ink,” the original song that her This Is Us character Rebecca sang in season 3, and are recording more original songs.

“I’m happy anytime we collaborate,” she said. “We sing together and play together at the house all the time. Working on my music and being in the studio, it makes me emotional to think about it. … I couldn’t be more thrilled that it’s happening and he’s a part of it. It’s so special.”

“I was singing in the booth last night,” she continued. “I looked over and he had his eyes closed, playing the guitar. I thought there’s nothing cooler than being able to collaborate in this sort of setting with somebody you love, trust and respect, in the way that I respect him. He’s the most talented, having him grace any music that I’m a part of is always a treat.”