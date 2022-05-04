Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia were two of the last This Is Us actors to wrap the series on Tuesday

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Share Their Emotional Last Day on This Is Us Set

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is US

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on This Is US

That's a wrap for Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.

The This Is Us stars shared peeks into their last day on set of the NBC show as it wraps its final season. In emotional Instagram posts, the actors spoke of their characters and what the series meant to them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today is my last day of work," Moore, 38, wrote in an Instagram story, including a photo of This Is Us set chairs. "After 6 years at the best job I've ever had. Lots of emotions all around. Whew. Gratitude most of all."

Moore also shared a snap of herself in a floral dress, seemingly as her character Rebecca Pearson in her younger days. "One last time, Bec," Moore captioned the pic.

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Share Their Emotional Last Day on This Is Us Set Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

It wasn't until later that Moore spoke on the difficult final day. "I'm about to shoot my last scene," she said, and captioned the video "This Is Us. This is it."

Ventimiglia, 44, who plays Rebecca's late husband Jack Pearson on the series, also shared a glimpse into his last day filming. "So today being the last day, maybe we'll take you around," he said to his Instagram story viewers. The actor shared peeks into the Paramount filming lot, his own trailer, his hair and makeup routine and introduced some of the show's crew members.

He even shared a video of himself alongside Moore as they commuted to set for the last time. "Mandy, what do we usually do when we're in the van on our way to set?" "We run our lines," she responded.

"And then what do we always say?" Moore asked him. "Should have shot it," Vemtimiglia responded.

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Share Their Emotional Last Day on This Is Us Set Credit: Mandy Moore/Instagram

In a teary-eyed video, Ventimiglia thanked fans for watching six seasons of the show as they wrapped the final day. "I hope you all enjoyed it," he said. "See you all for the next one."

This Is Us will air its final episode on May 24. Other actors on the series — like Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson — have already wrapped their scenes as a television couple. The pair commemorated their on-screen relationship with a final selfie earlier in the week.