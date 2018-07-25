Mandy Moore is among the select few who know exactly how This Is Us will end.

Though the actress, 34, could not disclose any details from the forthcoming series finale, she did reveal that fans will, like always, need tissues.

“I think the ending will be very satisfying for people,” Moore said on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live after telling host Jimmy Kimmel that creator Dan Fogelman told her how the hit NBC series will ultimately come to a close.

“I think it’s very true to what the show evokes from all of us. People will feel their feelings,” she said.

This Is Us

In fact, Moore revealed that the cast has already filmed some scenes for the series finale.

“There’s no predetermined end date, but … I think [Fogelman] has an idea in his mind of when he sort of sees the story ending and he knows how it ends, which makes me feel good as an actor and as a viewer. He knows where the story is heading,” The Darkest Minds star shared.

“I think just the nature of our show and the trajectory is that … you know, people are certain ages now, and perhaps they’re just going to keep getting older. So [we are] capturing content in the can now,” Moore added.

She and on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia, as well as TV son Sterling K. Brown, began shooting season 3 just a couple of weeks ago.

Earlier this month, Fogelman, who co-wrote the premiere’s script with showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, shared a photo of the first scene that was shot in the Pearson kitchen.

Days later, he and the cast celebrated the show’s five Emmy Award nominations, including best drama series.

Like Moore, Brown, 42, previously gave props to Fogelman for being the creative force behind This Is Us.

“Fogelman has a very keen understanding of what the beginning, middle, and end of our show is, and that’s important because he often likens our show to Lost in terms of its structure,” he told Entertainment Weekly in April.

Season 3 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.