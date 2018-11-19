The Cutest Photos of Mandy Moore and Her New Husband, Taylor Goldsmith

The This Is Us star and her longtime boyfriend tied the knot on Nov. 18, 2018

Kate Hogan
November 19, 2018 10:31 AM
<p>The dog days are here for the pair, who sport their <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/_4igoLDXZJ/">jammies in the snow</a> on a December 2015 trip to Maine.</p>
Mandy Moore/Instagram
<p>She&#8217;s his biggest fan! &#8220;So proud of this guy and the whole band for an absolutely electric hometown show last night,&#8221; she writes in <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BA7jZahDXRA/">a January 2016 Instagram</a>.</p>
Mandy Moore/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Happy Birthday to my very favorite person,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJLhRSFAHNe/">Moore says</a> in August 2016. &#8220;You are the best of the best, T.&#8221;</p>
Mandy Moore/Instagram
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BKha6f9gzLY/">Moore takes her man</a> as her date to the 2016 Emmys.</p>
Mandy Moore/Instagram
<p>It&#8217;s an anniversary to remember in July 2017. &#8220;The best 2 years,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWc-bFUngwK/?hl=en">Moore writes</a>. &#8220;Never not smiling with you, T.&#8221;</p>
<p>They&#8217;re a perfect match, per Moore&#8217;s Instagram: &#8220;You know you&#8217;re with the right person when they don&#8217;t think twice about waking up at 5:30am on vacation to go tour some slot canyons,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWD1kHhnmzj/">she shares</a> in July 2017.</p>
Mandy Moore/Instagram
<p>The first post on Goldsmith&#8217;s personal Instagram feed is <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BnRUB-kn-B4/?taken-by=taylordawesgoldsmith">this sweet set</a> of photo strips of the pair from September 2018.&nbsp;</p>
Taylor Goldsmith/Instagram
