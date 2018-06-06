Mandy Moore Says She Was 'Hurt' That Ex Wilmer Valderrama Lied About Her Virginity

Mandy Moore is getting candid about her ex Wilmer Valderrama.

Nearly two decades ago, the This Is Us star dated the That ’70s Show alum from 2000-02 when she was in her mid-teens. Years after the former pair split, Valderrama told radio host Howard Stern that he took Moore’s virginity and claimed, “the sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie,” according to Elle. That same year, Moore told Elle that Valderrama’s comments were “utterly tacky, not even true, and it hurt my feelings because I like him.”

Now, more than 10 years later, the actress and singer is once again setting the record straight about her past relationship with Valderrama, with whom she is on good terms.

During a SiriusXM interview with Stern on Wednesday, Moore — who is engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith — said “he did not” take her virginity.

“I dated him when I was 16 and 17. No,” she said. “I love him and I still love him and he’s a very good friend, and that’s why I was so shocked by it. Because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him — it was so uncharacteristic.”

Moore, 34, shared that she and Valderrama, 38, met at a photo shoot for a teen magazine when she was 15, and noted that she had “never French-kissed a boy.”

“He was like my first, real, true boyfriend,” said Moore.

When Moore heard Valderrama’s interview 12 years ago on the Howard Stern Show, she was “hurt” and called the actor to address his false claims.

“I remember in the moment, he like tried to explain it away that sort of he did get caught up and he maybe insinuated more than actually like outright said it. I was like, ‘No, you outright said it,’ ” she shared.

“I was like, ‘Why would you ever talk about that to anybody? And lie about it, first of all?’ ” said Moore, who said the pals don’t “talk about it now.”

Though the moment was hurtful to Moore, she said that she’s “moved past it now.”

“I mean, this was 2005,” she said. “We’re not that close, but we’re friendly.”

Moore shared that the former couple has “some mutual friends” and they’ll “see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago. I had some friends over.”

“He’s a good guy, he really is,” Moore said of her ex.

According to Stern, Valderrama called and asked that the interview be taken down.

“I don’t even know if I have the story right, but I think he called up and was like, ‘Can you guys not air that anymore?’ He felt real bad about it because I guess you weren’t the only one who gave him a call after that interview,” said Stern.

“I think he learned a valuable lesson that day,” said Moore.