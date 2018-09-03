Mandy Moore's Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith Joins Instagram, Shares Adorable Photos of Couple Kissing

Taylor Goldsmith might already be engaged to Mandy Moore, but the musician only just made the relationship Insta-official!

Goldsmith, 33, joined Instagram and posted his first picture on Monday. In it are two black-and-white photo strips featuring himself and his bride-to-be striking a mix of silly and sweet poses.

“Made some cool new bookmarks in Portland OR,” he wrote in the caption, tagging Moore’s profile.

The This Is Us actress, 34, became engaged to Goldsmith in September 2017 after they’d been dating for two years. In January, the two moved into their Pasadena, California, home together, a milestone that the Garnier spokeswoman opened up about when promoting the brand’s Rinse, Recycle, Repeat campaign with DoSomething.org.

“It doesn’t feel real coming home at the end of the day and waking up in the morning like, ‘Wow, I live here?!’” she said at the time.

And given that the two already live together, Moore admitted that once they do tie the knot, she doesn’t think their relationship will feel much different.

“I am excited just to be married. I don’t think our lives are going to change all that much, but I am excited just to be able to say like husband and wife,” Moore said. “It’s like, we already live together, I don’t know how different everything is going to feel. But it will be fun to have a party and celebrate.”

Moore also recently shared in an interview with PEOPLE that she’s not stressing about wedding plans because she’s confident “it will just end up unfolding the way it’s supposed to.” And there’s one major detail she still hasn’t made a decision about: her wedding gown.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be quite yet,” Moore, 34, told PEOPLE. “I never really had these grand ideas of what that day would look like. I need to get to the point where I can decide on something.”

Although she hasn’t settled on the perfect design just yet, the actress is sure about one thing — her dress will be anything but traditional.

“I’m kind of confident that it’s not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn’t feel the most me,” she said.

Moore continued, “It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself.”