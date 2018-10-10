Mandy Moore is looking back at the ups and downs that led to where she is today.

In the November issue of Glamour, which the actress covers with her This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, Moore, 34, discusses the divorce that paved the path to happiness with her fiancé.

Moore, who married Ryan Adams in 2009 and officially divorced in 2016, told the magazine that she felt “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” before her split.

“I don’t feel guilty for [the divorce]. I don’t fault myself for it,” she explained. “When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She met Taylor Goldsmith — who, she said, “makes me melt” — in 2015 and got engaged in 2017. “I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating,” she recalled. “Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me.”

Moore is already thinking about starting a family with Goldsmith, with whom she is tying the knot “later this year.”

Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson Victor Demarchelier

“He’s going to be the most tremendous father,” she commented. “I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore/Instagram

Noting that she is interested in adoption, Moore added, “Maybe it’s true [about the biological clock], but f— that narrative.”

Moore also opened up about a tumultuous stretch in her life, when her mom left her dad for a woman after three decades. At age 23, on a Christmas break in North Carolina, Moore spotted an email that her mom had drafted.

“I thought, ‘Why is Mom writing me?’ ” Moore remembered. “It was basically her telling us how she had fallen in love with a friend and was going to leave dad.”

“At the time I was left with no choice but to compartmentalize what was happening,” she said. “[Today] everyone is in a much better space, and they’re with the people that are better suited for them. All of that is a very happy ending, but it didn’t come without real struggle.”

In 2017, Moore gushed to PEOPLE about her family, which includes two gay brothers.

“Nobody is hiding who they are,” she said at the time. “There are no secrets in our lives. I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love. If anyone can find love, I support it, I salute you and I celebrate that.”

The November issue of Glamour hits newsstands on Oct. 10.