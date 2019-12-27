Mandy Moore Makes 'Tough Call' to Fly Home from Ecuador Trip After 'Major Bout of Food Poisoning'

Mandy Moore is on the mend — physically and emotionally — after a nasty bout of food poisoning abruptly ended her trip to Ecuador.

The This Is Us star revealed on Instagram Friday that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith were forced to cancel nearly the entire trip and fly home after getting sick.

“Sometimes things don’t go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction,” she admitted. “I love an end of year lesson (one that I’ve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn’t meant to be.”

“We’d planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn’t continue on the trip,” she continued. “We just wouldn’t be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push.”

“In any case…we made the tough call to travel home (wow — that wasn’t fun lol) and got back yesterday,” she added. “We showered and crawled into bed — shells of ourselves — but quickly had the kitties/dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy.”

Reflecting on the unfortunate experience, Moore, 35, managed to find a silver lining.

“I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall,” she said.

And she made sure to thank her friend and guide Melissa Reid for taking care of them.

“Thank you again to @melissaarnot for being the best teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friend — she brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things,” she added. “We [love] you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with [cats] in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO”

Moore also reposted a few of Reid’s posts on her own Instagram Story, revealing she and Goldsmith, 34, “made it up one peak and then got sick on the way down.”

Earlier this week, Moore posted a photo with Goldsmith in Quito, Ecuador.

“We’re here! Taking in a cultural (and acclimatization) day in Quito before we embark on to adventures in the [mountains],” she wrote.

But despite the unfortunate circumstances, the couple is already planning their next trip to the South American country.

“We can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador,” she wrote in her caption on Friday. “We absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country.”