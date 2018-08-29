Mandy Moore Pays Tribute to Ex DJ AM on 9th Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You Every Day'

Mandy Moore is remembering her late ex-boyfriend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein nine years after his shocking death.

Moore, 34, posted a picture of Goldstein posing in a t-shirt on Instagram, Monday, and captioned the intimate image, “9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam.”

Goldstein was found dead at age 36 in his New York City apartment in August 28, 2009. He died of a drug overdose, according to CNN.

Moore and Goldstein, who had known each other for years, started dating in early 2007 after reconnecting at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

“It’s really new. They’re in the beginning stages of getting to know each other,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re very into each other. It’s very sweet.”

Their breakup — two months later in March 2007 — “was mutual,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Moore and Goldstein remained friends despite the split though. In fact, in 2008, Moore flew to the Joseph Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, to see Goldstein after he survived a deadly plane crash with Travis Barker.

Following Goldstein’s 2009 death, his former fiancée Nicole Richie, and his friends Lindsay Lohan, Samantha Ronson, Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart all attended his memorial at the Hollywood Palladium.

Moore has posted about Goldstein — who worked as a deejay — in the past. In 2015, she wrote, “This guy. One of a kind. Been on my mind a lot lately….I can still hear your laugh and oh man, I miss your hugs more than anything. Nearly 6 years and I’m still at a loss…”

At the time of Goldstein’s death, Moore told TMZ in a statement that she was “absolutely heartbroken.”

“For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones.”