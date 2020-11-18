The stars, who are expecting their first child together, tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate backyard wedding

Mandy Moore Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary with Taylor Goldsmith: 'There Is No One Better'

Mandy Moore is feeling the love.

The actress, who is expecting her first child — a baby boy — with Taylor Goldsmith, dedicated a touching tribute to her husband in honor of their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

"2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart."

"Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor," she continued. "Oh and I can't wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love."

Alongside the sweet message, Moore, 36, shared a photo of the couple kissing on their wedding day.

Moore and Goldsmith, 35, tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate backyard wedding.

This past September, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. Moore shared a set of sweet black-and-white photos on Instagram that showed off the "Fifteen" singer's baby bump.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," she captioned the snaps.

Although Moore went on to reveal that she experienced a "tough" first trimester, she said it was a "small price to pay" to be expecting her bundle of joy.

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Moore opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic brought her and the Dawes frontman closer together as they hunkered down at home.