Mandy Moore Celebrates 4th Anniversary Message with Taylor Goldsmith: 'No Greater Husband'

Mandy Moore is still lucky in love after four years of marriage.

The This is Us alum, 38, had only sweet words to share for husband Taylor Goldsmith in an Instagram post on Friday, celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary with a photo of the Dawes frontman, 37, serenading her.

"Happy Anniversary, my love," she captioned the post. "There is no greater husband, dad, songwriting partner, baby burper, toddler wrangler, cookie taste-tester, hand holder, adventure seeker, coffee aficionado, crossword solver, etc in all the land."

"I'm so grateful and lucky to get to do this life with you (and now 2 under two to boot). To many more years of looking at each other like this. Love you the most, @taylordawesgoldsmith," Moore added.

The photo showed the pair on stage, with Moore in a black cutout dress smiling at her husband, who wears a matching black suit as he sings and plays the guitar.

Goldsmith celebrated the occasion in an Instagram tribute of his own. "I'm married to a superhero and have been for exactly 4 years. Happy anniversary @mandymooremm," he wrote. "Thanks for introducing me to a level of joy and happiness I didn't think was possible.

"You're not my dream girl. You're not my reality girl. You're my dreams come true girl," Goldsmith added in the caption.

The couple's whirlwind romance started on Instagram in 2015, when Moore tagged Dawes in a post praising their music. She recounted the story to PEOPLE in 2017.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," she said. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history."

The duo got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot just one year later in a private backyard ceremony at their Pasadena home.

Since then, Moore has not been shy about sharing her love for her husband, writing in her 1st anniversary post: "You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you."

The duo have also collaborated in their music careers, recording a song called "Finding You Backwards" for Amazon's rom-com I Want You Back. Goldsmith admitted that working with his wife on the new song was "that much more of a deeply important experience."

The couple shares sons August "Gus" Harrison, 21 months, and 1-month-old Oscar Bennett. Moore announced the birth on Instagram last month with a brief tribute to their growing family.

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding," Moore said. "He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"