Mandy Moore Celebrates Husband Taylor Goldsmith on His 35th Birthday: 'You Are Undeniable'

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017 and tied the knot over a year later in November 2018

Mandy Moore is celebrating her husband Taylor Goldsmith on his 35th birthday.

On Sunday, the This Is Us star, 36, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a set of photos of Goldsmith now and throughout the years.

"I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big," Moore began the caption of her post. "You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms."

"Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person," she added.

"2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything," the actress said.

Last month, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about quarantining at home with her musician husband amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I'm just so grateful that I've been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I've learned so much about," she said.

The star added: "I'm having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I'll never get again."

While Moore's tour to promote her album Silver Landings had been postponed because of the current health crisis, the couple had also been performing together on social media for fans to enjoy amid the pandemic.

"The fact that we do get to do it together is such a treat," she said. "There’s no substitute for performing live, and that rush of adrenaline — the audience feeding you energy and you them — it’s indescribable. But in the meantime, I get to share these moments with Taylor."

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged in September 2017 and tied the knot over a year later on Nov. 18, 2018, but initially met one another through social media.

In May 2015, Moore revealed that she was a fan of Goldsmith's band Dawes when she shared a picture of their album with the caption, "Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it's going to be the soundtrack of my summer. #Dawes #rightontime."

Goldsmith saw her post and "sent a note to me," Moore told PEOPLE back in 2017.