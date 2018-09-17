Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore brought a “hot date” to the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday — but it’s not her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star revealed on her Instagram story that she was bringing her “bestie” Raina Penchansky to the award show because Goldsmith, frontman of indie rock band Dawes, is on tour.

“Someone is on tour so tonight is [going] to be date night with my bestie,” wrote Moore, 34. “Missing you @taylordawesgoldsmith.”

“Can’t wait to party it up with this one!” she captioned a slide of her and Penchansky, whom she called her “hot date” in the following slide.

(She also made the most of her single status on the red carpet, snagging a shot with Queer Eye’s Fab Five as well.)

And while Moore herself wasn’t nominated, it’s still a big night for the hit NBC show, which is nominated for outstanding drama series. Moore’s costars Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney are also all up for awards.

So what can we expect from the upcoming season 3?

“I feel like this season, selfishly from my perspective, has a little bit more light and levity,” Moore told E! News‘ Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. “I think I cried all of the tears physically possible last season.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.