Mandy Moore Says She Had a Low-Key Bachelorette Party: 'We Were in Bed by Like 10 p.m.'

Mandy Moore is one step closer to saying “I do.”

The actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and opened up about her “tame” bachelorette party.

Moore said she took a group of her closest friends for a quick getaway to New Orleans.

“I’m getting married soon and this was sort of a bachelorette, girls weekend,” she said. “My friends were lovely to take off on a Wednesday to go to New Orleans with me.”

And while most people go to New Orleans for the downtown party scene, Moore said her weekend was very low-key.

“You know New Orleans, people go get pretty rowdy, but I think we were in bed by like 10 p.m. every night,” she said. “We had a glass of wine and were like, ‘We’re good!’ “

That doesn’t mean they didn’t take full advantage of everything the city has to offer.

“It’s the best! The food, the culture — we went on a ghost tour,” she recalled. “We did all of it!”

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore/Instagram

The This Is Us actress, 34, got engaged to fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in September 2017 after they’d been dating for two years.

Moore told PEOPLE she’s not stressing about wedding plans because she’s confident “it will just end up unfolding the way it’s supposed to.” And there’s one major detail she still hasn’t made a decision about: her wedding gown.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be quite yet,” Moore, 34, told PEOPLE. “I never really had these grand ideas of what that day would look like. I need to get to the point where I can decide on something.”

Although she hasn’t settled on the perfect design just yet, the actress is sure about one thing — her dress will be anything but traditional.