'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal Venturing to New Planets and Adventures

The third season of the Star Wars show sees Din Djarin and Grogu reunited for more adventures

By
Published on September 11, 2022 11:46 AM

The Mandalorian has a new teaser trailer for season 3 on Disney+.

The Star Wars series best known for bringing Baby Yoda into the world will return for a third season sometime in 2023. Saturday At D23 Expo, a new trailer featuring the loveable little green Grogu and his "dad," the titular Mandalorian named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), revealed the course of their adventures for the new season.

The trailer starts by recapping events that led to Djarin being exiled from the group of Mandalorian soldiers he was previously a member of, due in large part to his commitment to The Child. Now a "clan of two," he and Grogu are on an adventure across space and new planets.

The sci-fi show will return in 2023. A specific date has not been announced, although at the Star Wars Celebration in May this year, co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni noted that the return of the series had been set for February 2023.

The official Mandalorian account shared photos from D23 of several members of the main cast including Pascal 47, Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Emily Swallow (The Armoror).

Carl Weathers, who plays bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, will also return. Actor Christopher Lloyd is also confirmed to appear this season.

Season 2 of the Disney+ show closed in December 2020 with a surprise cameo from Mark Hamill, who reprised his role of Luke Skywalker from the original Star Wars films.

A de-aged Hamill as Skywalker appeared in the season's finale episode, "The Rescue," alongside R2-D2. The iconic Star Wars pair rescued Pascal's Mando and Grogu.

Pascal previously opened up to PEOPLE in 2020 after the show first premiered, saying that signing on to the series was practically a no-brainer once he caught a glimpse of the first Baby Yoda drawings.

"I'd then have conversations in the same way that we did when we were kids with our own little toys," Pascal said at the time. "It has everything to do with the amount of work that these people have put into it, because it's a very, very special creation, and it feels as such when you see it in person."

