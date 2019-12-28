Jon Favreau Announces The Mandalorian Season 2 Release on Disney+ and Teases New Character

Image zoom Gamorrean Jon Favreau/Twitter

It looks like Baby Yoda won’t be the only green character in The Mandalorian season 2!

The same day that The Mandalorian season 1 finale aired, the popular Disney+ series’ showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau announced when fans can expect to see more of the Star Was spinoff.

“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau wrote on Twitter onFriday.

Included in the tweet was a photo of a new character to appear on the show: a big, green, warrior with a pig-like snout and protruding bottom teeth.

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, the beast is a Gamorrean, a creature that first appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi guarding Jabba’s palace.

The Mandalorian takes place between the adventures in 1983’s Return of the Jedi and the Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver-starring Force Awakens, which premiered in 2015 and launched the trilogy that recently concluded with The Rise of Skywalker.

While Favreau’s tweet Friday confirms the upcoming sophomore season, it’s been no secret that The Lion King director has been at work continuing the series.

“We’re done with the first season. I’m actually writing part of the second season now. So I’m having a blast,” Favreau said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in July.

“The Empire is gone and all hell’s breaking loose in the outer rim, and it’s about the scum and villainy that now, once you take out the rule of law, what happens?” he continued. “Chaos takes over, and you have a lot of the unseemly characters.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

Of course, we can’t discuss The Mandalorian without mentioning its breakout star, dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans, who has shot to internet fame as the subject of many popular memes.