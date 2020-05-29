"We got lots and lots of drawings. Some of them were too cute, some of them were too ugly, some of them were the wrong proportions," director Jon Favreau says in a behind-the-scenes docuseries

The Mandalorian 's Early Baby Yoda Design Is Far Different Than the Adorable Creature Seen on Season 1

Baby Yoda quickly shot to fame with the release of Disney+'s The Mandalorian — but the cute green alien could have looked much less, well, cute.

The latest episode of a behind-the-scenes documentary series about the creation of the Star Wars spin-off series discusses creation and practical effects of The Child, more colloquially known as Baby Yoda.

"We all, I think, had a vision for what a bad version of it was," director Jon Favreau says in episode 5 of Disney Gallery/ Star Wars: The Mandalorian. "And what was written in there was just that it was a little baby of Yoda's species."

"We got lots and lots of drawings. Some of them were too cute, some of them were too ugly, some of them were the wrong proportions," Favreau adds.

Early designs revealed in the episode show The Child as far more wrinkly and haggard-looking than the final, adorable result that the Internet fell in love with.

Image zoom The Child from The Mandalorian Lucasfilm

The docuseries also explains that the production team used a remote-controlled puppet for much of the show, rather than GCI — which only added to The Child's magic and magnetism.

While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a delay in production for many TV shows, fans of The Mandalorian can expect season 2 later this year as previously announced.

"We have a certain amount of inventory that we've got, particularly for Disney+, that is still fueling the machine," Disney CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC News earlier this month, discussing COVID-19's impact on the company.

"Mandalorian was shot before COVID really hit," he said. "And so we've been in post-production, and there will be no delay on Mandalorian."

"Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," Favreau tweeted in December, along with a Gamorrean figurine, seemingly hinting that the creature — which first appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi guarding Jabba’s palace — will be making an appearance on the Disney+ show.

Favreau shared a photo from the season 2 set last November, and star Gina Carano shared an Instagram post at the beginning of March with the caption, "That’s a wrap on season 2."