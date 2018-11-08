Man Suspected of Killing Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Turns Himself in, Charged with Murder

Less than a week after Angela Simmons‘ ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson was shot dead in Atlanta, the man who is allegedly behind the killing has turned himself in.

Michael Williams, of Atlanta, surrendered himself to local police on Wednesday afternoon. His lawyer Jackie Patterson, told PEOPLE that he accompanied his client to the Atlanta Police Headquarters and once they arrived, informed detectives not to question Williams.

After the 44-year-old was taken into custody, police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirms.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m, Tennyson, 37, was shot and killed outside his home, after an argument with another man allegedly escalated. He was dead when police arrived after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Michael Williams Atlanta Police

Defense Attorney Jackie Patterson Courtesy Jackie Patterson

Local police told PEOPLE that after firing multiple shots, the suspect then “sped from the scene in a car.”

Williams’s attorney says his client denies all allegations and intends to fight the charges and prove his innocence.

“We are fighting this case vigorously, all the way to a jury trial,” Patterson told PEOPLE, noting that murder cases typically takes between one to three years to make a verdict. “It’s gonna be a long process.”

Angela Simmons with Sutton Tennyson and son Sutton Joseph Source: Angela Simmons/Instagram

On Sunday morning, Simmons emotionally paid tribute to the father of her young son. Sutton Joseph, 2.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star, who is also the daughter of Run D.M.C.’s Rev. Run, posted a series of touching tributes to the father of her son, writing that she was “hurting” and “numb.”

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” wrote Simmons, 31, on Instagram alongside a series of family snaps.

“I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring [sic] of love everyone,” she continued, adding that she couldn’t “believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton.”

Concluding the message, she made a pledge to always watch over their son, Sutton Joseph, 2.

“I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for his first hearing Thursday at 11 a.m.