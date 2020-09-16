Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Storage Wars Star Dan Dotson's Son in Chest, Fracturing Spine

Garrett Wilder, 21, is currently being held on a $1 million bond facing multiple charges

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Storage Wars star Dan Dotson's son.

Garrett Wilder, 21, was arrested "without incident" on Tuesday by Havasu Police, who "recovered a handgun, along with a single spent shell casing" from his home, Havasu police said.

Wilder is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment, police said.

He is currently being held on a $1 million, cash-only bond, and is being transferred to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office custody.

Garrett Dotson, 22, was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning in Lake Havasu City in Arizona, along the California border.

According to a Havasu police press release obtained by PEOPLE, detectives determined that Garrett and Wilder "exchanged words" outside a residence late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Garrett was standing outside while Wilder was sitting in a car, police said.

"Words continued to be exchanged between Dotson and Wilder, and as Wilder was leaving the area in the vehicle, he fired one shot from a pistol, striking Dotson in the abdomen," the press release said. "Wilder left the scene after firing the single shot."

Garrett was initially taken to the Havasu Regional Medical Center and was later airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas, police said.

TMZ reported that Garrett suffered a fractured spine as a result of the bullet hitting a main blood vessel, but that he was quickly moved out of the ICU after surgery.

"The call you never want: Your son’s been shot while in Lake Havasu. They said he’s stable. #prayersplease," Dan wrote on Twitter Sunday, sharing a picture with Garrett. Another tweet read, "Things changed from stable to critical condition airlifted to Las Vegas just landed in surgery now praise to our heavenly father #prayersplease."

In another update, Dan said that Garrett had undergone a successful surgery and was "expected to survive."

"Thank you to the surgeon that saved my son from bleeding out on the air trip to Vegas," the auctioneer wrote. "Thank you everyone for the prayers & positive thoughts thrown our way. Garrett is out of surgery & is expected to survive #prayerworks #prayerwarriors thank you God for sparing my son Garrett."

Dan also expressed gratitude to the medivac aircrew who kept Garrett "from dying" on the flight to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Dan shared another update, celebrating the arrest of the suspect.

"They caught him and he’s in custody," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of himself and his wife Laura FaceTiming Garrett from his hospital bed. "#justice for #Red #lawandorder in #LakeHavasu is a big thumbs up Thank you #Blue."

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with Garrett's medical bills. As of Wednesday, $5,570 had been raised toward a $300,000 goal.