Man Arrested After 'Actively Threatening' RHOC Alum Elizabeth Vargas Inside Her Home: Police

Police are investigating a stand-off involving at least one man barricaded inside the home of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Vargas.

Ryan Matthew Geraghty, 33, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and extortion, the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed in a press release on Wednesday. The night prior, there was a SWAT standoff at Vargas' Newport Beach, California, home, according to KCAL, which obtained property records that confirmed the home where the incident took place belongs to Vargas.

Police reportedly told KCAL that there were "possible felony suspects barricaded" inside the home.

The Los Angeles Times reported that two additional felony suspects were also barricaded, then arrested after SWAT teams entered the home. Authorities have not identified the two other suspects, although TMZ, citing an unidentified source, reported that one was believed to have been an ex-boyfriend of Vargas. That report has not been confirmed.

"On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call of a welfare check in the 100 block of Medina Way. Officers arrived on scene and observed an emergency situation that warranted the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence," the press release from police read.

"Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim. Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody," the press release stated. "Based on information received by officers after rescuing the victim, the evolving incident warranted the evacuation of the surrounding residences. The Crisis Response Team was requested in order to secure the residence and ensure the safety of the community. Law Enforcement confirmed there were no other individuals involved, and no further threats to the community."

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Credit: Elizabeth Lyn Vargas/Instagram

Vargas appeared on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. TMZ reported that she was "roughed up," but able to exit the home before the arrests took place. "Liz is completely traumatized, and spent the entire night with police. She is so thankful to the Newport Beach Police Department, and the officers who saved her from this terrible incident. She is looking forward to getting back to a normal life," Vargas' manager, David Weintraub, told TMZ on Wednesday.

"She's shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience. Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she's doing well," Weintraub told Page Six in a statement.

Weintraub did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.