Viewers can expect TLC’s new series, Mama Medium, to summon some supernatural feelings.

The new show follows Jennie Marie, an empathic psychic medium with the ability to talk to the dead, as she attempts to bridge the gap for people who are desperate to communicate with their loved ones.

Whether they’ve transitioned to the afterlife or suffered a life-altering incident, the episodes showcase the Mama Medium star’s conversations, including a mother whose young child died unexpectedly, a family who lost a father in a plane crash and a heart transplant patient.

In a trailer from the series, Jennie Marie uses her gift to give a woman named Jacquelyn the ability to communicate with her family again after becoming non-verbal due to complications from a weight loss surgery.

“I’m going to the house of a young couple with a woman, who is paralyzed from the neck down. She is unable to speak,” the fourth generation clairvoyant explains in the clip. “I’m going to have to do an empathetic read, which means I’m literally going to have to feel her energy and translate what she is feeling or thinking or wants to say.”

While discussing the paralyzed mother’s 3-year-old daughter, Jennie Marie announces, “her energy just went very white, which means divine,” and tells Jacquelyn’s husband, “she just keeps saying, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you.’ ”

The mood quickly shifts during the reading when the woman attempts to share her pain with the medium.

“I literally feel like I’m going to throw up,” the Mama Medium star says, which signifies a negative read. “Do we have an issue with a doctor? Did something happen?”

“Jacquelyn had the lap band surgery and then had some complications. One night in the middle of the night, she started hemorrhaging and her vitals dropped significantly low, they thought she was going to die,” Jacquelyn’s husband says, as Jennie Marie sheds tears. “They had to urgently flip her over and they think that when they flipped her, it caused some spinal damage.”

While the show will focus on offering viewers a first-hand look at Jennie Marie’s ability to connect with people on a spiritual level, it will also feature her home life in Rochester, New York. This will also include how the talents of three of her sons, who have similar abilities, will evolve.

Mama Medium premieres Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.