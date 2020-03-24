Mama June Shannon’s relationship with her daughters has been strained since she was arrested on drug possession charges last March, and now it seems the From Not to Hot star has zero contact with her kids.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the season premiere of WE tv’s Mama June: Family Crisis, her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, says no one can get in touch with June, 40.

“She doesn’t even answer our phone calls. It goes to voicemail,” says Pumpkin, who adds of Mama June’s boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak, “Geno’s phone goes to voicemail.”

Adds Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, “Or they’ll say all their phones are dead and they were sleeping.”

After Mama June’s March arrest, Pumpkin became Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian.

“It’s gotten so low to this point, like, what more is there to do?” says Pumpkin. “What more can we physically do for her? I mean, we tried to send her to rehab. The network even gave her the opportunity that anybody in their right f—ing mind would take. She checked out within less than 24 hours.”

Mama June was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse. At the time, there was no new court date set. If convicted, they both face one year in jail for the charge, The Blast reported.

“The bad thing about it is everything and anything that was in the car, or whatever they got arrested for, June took credit for all of it,” says Pumpkin’s husband, Joshua Efird.

“Because of that she could literally get years behind bars,” adds Pumpkin.

According to Mama June’s sister Doe Doe, Mama June is currently living with Geno in Alabama, where they spend their time gambling.

“Why come home when they can go to the casino and Geno can spend all the money?” says Doe Doe. Adds Pumpkin, “How much more money are they gonna blow through before she is completely broke?”

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres March 27 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.