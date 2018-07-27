Mama June Wants to Marry Boyfriend Geno in Vegas — But Will She 'Ruin' Her Daughter's Wedding?

Mama June Shannon is ready to spend forever with her boyfriend — but her sister wants her to put on the breaks.

On Friday’s all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother of four candidly tells her sister that she wants to tie the knot with Geno Doak — in Las Vegas!

“I never thought about marriage until I met Geno. And you know I proposed to him,” Mama June, 38, tells her sister Doe Doe in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek.

“It’s just time for Alana to have that real family connection,” she says about her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. “Alana needs this.”

Although her sister thinks Vegas isn’t the place to say “I do,” Mama June thinks otherwise.

“Vegas is the perfect place to get hitched to my man,” she says. “Geno loves surprises, so he’s going to love it.”

“I’m going to put a ring on it,” she tells Doe Doe.

WATCH: Mama June’s Swooning Over New Man in Her Life—But Her “Playpen Is Closed” on Having More Kids

While Mama June is excited about getting married, her sister reminds her that this season of life should be focused on her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Pumpkin’s then-fiancé Joshua Efird: “This is all about Pumpkin and Josh, not you.”

But Mama June is prepared for the big day — even down to the wedding dress and night of attire.

“He doesn’t know I have the dress, the outfit for the night of,” says Mama June. “I don’t want to wait another six months or another year or five years. I want it now!”

“I promised that I’m not going to ruin Pumpkin’s wedding day,” says Mama June, “but that doesn’t mean that I can’t get married in Vegas.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.