Mama June Tweets About ‘Sweet’ Boyfriend Geno After Arrest on Drug Possession Charges

Mama June Shannon went on a Twitter spree on Friday, shortly after being arrested for drug possession charges.

Without addressing the arrest, which reportedly occurred on Wednesday, the 39-year-old reality star began live-tweeting the season 3 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot on Friday night.

“Sorry I’m so late tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now,” she wrote. “Let’s get ready to start the season off good #mamajune.”

An hour later, the reality star again apologized for getting a late start, explaining that “my internet has been down and where I’m at does not have cable that picks up wetv.”

While live-tweeting the episode, Shannon also gave a special shoutout to her boyfriend of three years Geno Doak.

“Yes the most outrageous moment is me getting genp [sic] to possibly marry me so we’re going to see what happens this season so let’s get to watching now,” she wrote, referring to the moment during the episode where Doak, 43, got down on one knee — and gave her a promise ring.

“I’m not gonna ask you to marry me, but I don’t want to lose you,” he told her during the episode. Placing the ring on her middle finger, he explained, “we’re smack dab in the middle of us.”

Although the reality star initially didn’t seem to know what to make of Doak’s gesture during the episode, she shared on Twitter how moved she was.

“I have to say so very sweet what geno said yeah it is not an engagement but hey if you do a promise then hey I can get another ring out of it LOL,” she added.

Shannon, who found fame thanks to her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s time on Toddlers & Tiaras, previously admitted to wanting to marry Doak.

Shannon’s fans were first introduced to Doak in January after her split from her on-again, off-again beau Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Viewers learned in season 2 that Shannon asked Doak to move in with her and her daughters, and he quickly became a part of the family after a few months of dating.

“He’s my rock and my best friend,” Shannon told PEOPLE. “I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him.”

Closing out her tweets Friday, Shannon summed up her thoughts on the episode, which largely centered around Alana’s time on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

“Well it was a great episode Alana is having a great time of Dancing With the Stars she had an awesome time y’all get to follow the rest of her craziness that is happening trust me only one crazy season that you’re not going to want to miss every week is something crazier” she wrote.

A representative of the District Attorney’s Office of Macon County, Alabama, confirmed to PEOPLE that Shannon was arrested on drug possession charges in Alabama.

Shannon was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges, the DA representative confirmed to PEOPLE. The rep could not verify whether June remained in custody or what her arraignment date would be.

The reality star has yet to comment publicly on her arrest, and a representative for Shannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. WeTV is not commenting.

Mama June: From Not to Hot aris Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.