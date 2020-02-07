Mama June Teases a Return Home to Honey Boo Boo After Arrest in From Not to Hot: Family Crisis

Mama June Shannon is coming home.

In a promo for the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, titled Family Crisis, the WE tv star teases her return to daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson after months of turmoil following her arrest on on drug possession charges almost a year ago.

The clip opens with Honey Boo Boo, 14, eating a bowl of cereal by herself. On the table next to her lies a milk carton with Mama June’s “Missing” photo on it. Then, suddenly, a door opens off-camera as a voiceover teases, “What’s it going to be like when Mama finally comes home?”

Image zoom WE tv

Mama June, 40, and her boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested in March 2019 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE at the time that the couple allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on them, adding that the substance was undergoing testing.

In a message aired on the Mama June: From Not to Hot season finale in May, Mama June claimed “that all the drugs and paraphernalia belong to her.”

Image zoom Macon County Alabama Sheriff/Shutterstock

In September, Mama June and Doak appeared in court and were each charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony, and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge.

In October, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse. It is unclear when the next court date is, and a rep for Mama June has not commented on the matter.

Prior to her arrest, Mama June’s family — including daughters Honey Boo Boo and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon — staged an intervention and convinced her to enter an in-patient treatment facility, as seen on From Not to Hot. They drove her to the center, which was hours away in North Carolina. After some hesitation, she checked herself into the facility.

But “after only 12 hours,” she checked herself out, according to a message that aired on the show, which claimed Doak picked her up and that their whereabouts were “unknown.” Two days later, they were arrested in Alabama.

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Honey Boo Boo has been living with her sister Pumpkin ever since.

Last month, Mama June addressed her complicated family dynamics on Instagram, admitting that every day “is a [struggle]” and that sometimes she just wants “to disappear.” She also said she and her kids haven’t been seeing other and that it has been “very hard on all of us.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis premieres in March on WE tv.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.