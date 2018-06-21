Wedding Bells? Mama June Says She's Changed Her Stance on Marriage After Meeting Boyfriend Geno

Mama June has changed her tune!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peak at Friday’s episode of From Hot to Not, Mama June, 38, opens up about her relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak — and reveals to daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, that she has been thinking about marrying him.

“I’m really glad I didn’t marry Sugar Bear because that would have been a horrible mistake,” she says, referencing her ex Matt “Sugar Bear” Thompson, with whom she shares daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” 12.

“But sometimes, some people come in your life and change your opinions about things that you wouldn’t do,” she continues. “I told you I never wanted to get married, but since Geno came into our life and been here for y’all and been here for me…”

“Oh my god,” interrupts Pumpkin, rolling her eyes.

“I mean, it’s made me realize that he’s probably the one that I want to spend the rest of my life with,” says Mama June.

The reality star, who underwent a dramatic transformation last year and dropped 300 lbs. before gaining 25 lbs. back recently, introduced Geno to viewers earlier this year.

“Yes, I have found love y’all,” she said. “I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again. Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think he’s here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me, not for [fame] or me being skinny.”

“Geno’s the first guy that I’ve dated really serious since I’ve lost the weight, and I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out,” she added.

WE tv

At the time, she also told PEOPLE Geno was her “rock” and “best friend.”

“I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she said. “He restored our faith when we thought there were no good men left out there.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.