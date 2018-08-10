Mama June Struggles to Fit Into a Size 18 Dress After Gaining Weight: 'It's Too Late Now'

Mama June Shannon is having a fashion emergency.

After undergoing a dramatic transformation and dropping 300 lbs. last year, the reality star revealed she’s gained about 25 lbs. back — and in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s From Hot to Not episode, she struggles to squeeze into a new dress.

“I’ve not had a lot of luck on trying on pageant dresses, y’all,” she says. “This dress has to fit because this is like my second coming out. I got to be able to pull this off.”

Mama June then reveals the dress is a size 18.

“I felt good when I was able to get into a size four revenge dress,” she says. “Fitting in this dress and showing all the haters that I can do it is going to be another huge milestone in my life.”

But when the “moment of truth” arrives and Mama June begins putting on the dress, she struggles to zip it closed.

“Don’t get me wrong y’all, I know I’ve gained a lot of weight back,” she says. “But it’s too late now.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this summer, Mama June, 38, said her recent weight gain over the last six months is due to her health problems and failing vision.

While she’s already completely blind in her right eye, she’s undergone four surgeries to repair what little vision she has in her left.

Mama June Shannon Desiree Navarro/Getty

“It’s been physically and emotionally draining,” she said. “Losing my independence and having to rely on other people for everything has been crazy.”

“I can’t do anything and have to lay down most of the time and take care of my vision,” she added. “I have to worry about that right now. That’s my main concern.”

For now, the reality star said her weight isn’t a huge priority.

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she said. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200 lbs. I’m paying attention to it more.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.