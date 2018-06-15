Mama June Struggles to Squeeze Into Size 8 Dress After Gaining Weight Back: 'It's Going to Pop!'

Mama June Shannon‘s pageant dress doesn’t fit!

After undergoing a dramatic transformation and dropping 300 lbs. last year, the reality star recently revealed she’s gained about 25 lbs. back — and in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peak at Friday’s From Hot to Not season 2 premiere, she finds herself struggling to squeeze into her brand-new outfit.

“I need you to hold my a— and help me in this dress,” she tells sister Doe Doe.

“You want me to what your what?!” responds Doe Doe.

“Like, push my a— in and pull this dress up!” says Mama June, explaining that the dress shop altered her dress and “made it too small.”

Doe Doe slyly points out that “the dress may not be the problem,” refusing to believe Mama June’s claim that it “shrunk.”

“Shrunk? That’s what we’re going with?” says Doe Doe with a laugh. “It has nothing to do with the fact that your heiney has gotten a little bigger?”

“It’s going to pop!” exclaims Doe Doe as the two try to wriggle Mama June in.

Mama June then reveals the dress is a size 8, which takes her sister by surprise.

“An 8?! You need like, a 12,” says Doe Doe. “What happened?! You were in a 4. You’ve got to lay off the fat cakes.”

In order to fit into the dress in time, Mama June says she’s going to “walk the treadmill every day for a couple of hours.”

“You better start walking now until the day of the pageant,” quips Doe Doe. “That’s a whole lot to squeeze in that dress.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this week, Mama June, 38, said her recent weight gain over the last six months is due to her health problems and failing vision.

While she’s already completely blind in her right eye, she’s undergone four surgeries to repair what little vision she has in her left.

“It’s been physically and emotionally draining,” she said. “Losing my independence and having to rely on other people for everything has been crazy.”

“I can’t do anything and have to lay down most of the time and take care of my vision,” she added. “I have to worry about that right now. That’s my main concern.”

For now, the reality star said her weight isn’t a huge priority.

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she said. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200 lbs. I’m paying attention to it more.”

Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.