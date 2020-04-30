Mama June Shows Off Her Figure in a Red One-Piece Bathing Suit

A source recently told PEOPLE that Mama June "really wants to get it together, most importantly for her girls"

Mama June Shannon is showing off her slimmed-down figure.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, who is living in Florida, recently slipped into her bathing suit and cooled off by taking a dip underneath the springtime sun.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Mama June, 40, sported a red one-piece, which showcased her figure, and wet slicked-back blonde hair as she appeared to have just stepped out of the swimming pool. Last week, she posted a photo of herself going for a walk with her "workout partner," wearing a coronavirus face mask.

The post comes weeks after Mama June's WE tv reality series returned to the network, documenting her estranged relationship with her daughters.

On a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon revealed her mounting frustrations about her mother. “I love her to death, I really do, and I would do anything for her, but at this point I want to slap her in the face too,” said Pumpkin, 20.

Mama June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who first shot the family to fame thanks to her time on Toddlers & Tiaras, couldn’t agree more.

“I miss the mama that used to go grocery shopping with us,” said Honey Boo Boo, 14.

The girls’ relationship with Mama June has been strained since she was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Her boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

Now, Mama June appears to be focused on turn her life around.

Recently, a source close to Mama June said she "is trying to take the necessary steps to get back on track and stay on the road to recovery."

"She’s really wants to get it together, most importantly for her girls," said the source.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Friday (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.